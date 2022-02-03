Ezra Miller Suggests Ben Affleck Won’t Retire From Batman After The Flash

If all goes as planned, The Flash, the next DC Films movie starring Ezra Miller (The Perks of Being Invisible – 85%, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%) will hit theaters on November 4 this year. In this long-awaited film, Warner Bros. will bring back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their versions of the Dark Knight in a multiversal adventure for which there are no details so far.

Although Ben Affleck had declared that his participation in Flash as the Gotham Watcher would be the last we would see, a recent post from his co-star, Ezra Millermakes us think that perhaps the words of Affleck not be true and it won’t be the last time you wear the suit and cape. The interpreter of Barry Allen / Flash shared through his official Instagram account, in a story, an image of an article about the withdrawal of Affleck, and on it, the actor wrote in big red letters “HA, HA, HA”. We leave you a screenshot of the history of Miller next:

Did the Joker steal Ezra Miller’s phone? #TheFlash #Batfleck

Certainly it is very difficult to think that the publication of Ezra it has no hidden meaning and he just did it for fun. Although nothing is confirmed and the chances of seeing Ben like batman after Flash are very low due to the statements of the actor himself, his fans do not lose hope that all this is a move by DC Films to surprise everyone with a spectacular return.

In addition to having Affleck Y Miller on the tape, many people are waiting Flash for the return of Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, who we haven’t seen wearing the suit and cape since 1989’s Batman – 72% and its sequel, Batman Returns – 81% from 1992. In addition, Keaton not only will his character be revived in this production, but we will also see him in batgirl, a film starring Leslie Grace, based on the DC Comics character Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, produced by DC Films and Burr! Productions for HBO Max.

Andy Muschietti (ItemMother – 65%) direct Flashfrom a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee – 95%, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – 75%). In addition to the incredible leads, the cast includes other acclaimed big screen actors such as Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons and Michael Shannon. According to various sources, in FlashBarry Allen will travel to the past to prevent the murder of his mother, an action that will bring unintended consequences to his timeline.

