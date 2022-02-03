Exatlón México: Winner of the first Battle for Survival and replacement of Macky González

In the advance of Chapter 3 of the Exathlon Mexico All Star is revealed to be the first battle for the Survivalwith men and women facing each other, in addition to macky gonzalez tell who will be your replacement in the Blue Team and the injury of an athlete is reported, which even ended up in the hospital.

after two Battles for Survivalfirst men against men and then women against women, next Sunday there will be four competitors in the Elimination Duel, who unlike other seasons of the Exathlon Mexico they will be able to face each other in mixed confrontations men against women.

The final challenge for the women in the Battle for Survival will consist, as revealed by ‘Analista TV’ in its Youtube video, of throwing balls and knocking down totems, while the men will have to get buckets out of holes in the structure of the Exatlón City circuit .

With everyone at risk Exathlon Mexico All Star, no matter their gender, it had been said that a man would be the one to leave the show, but that was before the rule was made that both men and women could face each other, so it is finally ensured that those who could leave the program would be Ana Lago and Ernesto Cazares.

Who will be the replacement for Macky Álvarez?

In a video call, macky gonzalez informed her teammates the name of who will replace her in the Blue Team after her early elimination from the Exathlon Mexico All Star.

After assuring that the new member is someone who will inject encouragement and energy, the ‘Amazona’ reported that Doris del Moral will be the new reinforcement of the Blue Team, something that pleased many but disappointed others, although it is about a fierce competitor whose level of energy is very good, a true warrior. Tony González would be the reinforcement for the Red Squadron.

Finally, and according to the geniuses of the Internet and social networks, Nataly Gutiérrez suffered a serious accident in real time, which required not only her immediate medical attention, but also forced her transfer to the hospital, where, despite the fact that she is reported stable, It is a fact that at the moment it is not known if it will be able to continue or not in the Exathlon Mexico.

