Exatlón México: Ana Lago breaks down in tears due to her frustration in the All Star

Emotions follow! The Exathlon Mexico All Star has once again captured the attention of the fans, intense moments have already been experienced in just a few days of competition and now Ana Lago breaks down in tears due to her frustration on the reality show.

According to the Analista TV channel, the gymnast he confessed with tears in his eyes that it has not been easy be in this high-level competition because feel limited, but that he gives his best and some are already beginning to talk about a possible departure like that of Macky González.

Ana Lago is one of the most beloved athletes of the Exatlón México, her presence in the sixth season was in doubt because a few months ago he had an operation on his knee, as a result of their participation in another broadcast of the program.

In addition, the tension between the teams begins to be present, so the expectation is very high, it is enough to mention that Javier Márquez pointed to Patricio Araujo for his attitude and Heliud Pulido did the same as Ernesto Cázares.

Why did Macky González leave the Exatlón México?

Macky González left the Exatlón México All Star to protect his health, since there were strong repercussions on his body after his participation in the Guardians vs. Conquerors battle.

In fact, the Amazon published on social networks that she lost several kilos, uploaded a photo showing the physical change and stated that she had seen a doctor to recover from this imbalance.

“When I return to Mexico they begin to do studies and it turns out that I had returned with seven kilos less, a very low percentage of fat and with bronchospasm. The doctors told me ‘it was very irresponsible of you to return to the Exathlon’, obviously I already cried, it has been very hard to accept this situation, but I think that for the first time I have to think about my health”, said Macky upon leaving.

