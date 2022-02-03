Exatlón México All Stars: Who is “Keyla”, the one in charge of providing spoilers for the program?

Exatlón México has had, in recent seasons, a “rival” in social networks that has been in charge of filtering information.

MEXICO CITY.- Exathlon Mexico It has become one of the programs with the best rating on Mexican television for some years, and the controversies have not been long in coming.

In recent seasons, there is a figure who has been in charge of putting “in check” both the production and the television station that transmits this broadcast, Aztec TV.

We talk about “keyla”a nickname used by a person who has been in charge of filtering information in real time through social networks, advancing valuable data.

WHAT IS THE WORK OF “KEYLA”?

A few days before it airs on television, His Followers regularly They already know what will happen as winners of the various circuits and competitions, in addition to those eliminated.

In addition, in the fifth season of Exatlón México, he was in charge of filtering, at least 5 days before, the name of the winners of this edition.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT “KEYLA”?

So far there is little information about her, but in her private profiles it is possible to know that her real name is Alexandra and who lives in Australia.

She has various administrators of her pages, especially that of Queen K1 on Facebookwhere it not only gives information, but also He also does altruistic work.