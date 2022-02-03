Evaluna Montaner, Rihanna and other singers who will be mothers in 2022

In the last months of 2021, a group of singers filled their followers with enthusiasm by revealing that they were expecting their first child, so this 2022 the music industry will welcome the next artistic promises or any other activity for which they feel a passion. To celebrate the birth and pregnancies of these stars, at Sónica.mx, we made a list of the artists who will become moms in the coming months.

Through interviews or posts on Instagram, Eva Luna Y Mon Laferte They have been honest with their followers about what the arrival of a new member of their family represents for them because they believed that they would never be able to enjoy motherhood. On the other hand, celebrities like Rihanna they gave us an incredible surprise with the photos where they confirmed their new stage as moms.

Related news

Artists who will become moms in 2022

In October 2021, Eva Luna and Camilo incorporated a new song, which bears the title of “Indigo” to their repertoire of songs that portray different stages of their love story. Later, to their clueless followers, they confirmed that the single was named after their first child.

The ‘Club 57’ actress waited until she was three months pregnant to share the news with La Tribu. Since then, her fans have followed closely and through their social networks the growth of Indigo inside the belly of Eva Luna. The couple is expected to welcome their baby between March and April.

Related news

In August 2021, Mon Laferte She shared with her followers that she was expecting her first baby, however, in interviews she revealed that the first trimester of her pregnancy was not easy because, it will be the first time she gives birth, she did not know that she would get more tired, she would have heartburn, hiccups, lipid retention, swollen feet, back pain and other symptoms that appeared while touring.

In January 2022, Mon Laferte She made a publication on Instagram where she shared a photo of the first knitted body she made with her hands and, in addition, she said that she was 8 months pregnant and was very excited because she would soon meet Joel, the name that her first child will bear.

After a ceremony in Barbados, rumors began that Rihanna She was expecting a child with rapper A$AP Rocky, however, everything remained in speculation. Finally, on January 31, 2022, the singer confirmed the news with a series of photos captured in New York City where she appears in a pink coat and simple jeans.

Even if Rihanna She has not given a statement about how her pregnancy has been or what she expects from her new stage, the singer has shared a series of photos on her Instagram account where she showed her “baby bump” without as much glamour, as the official images with those who announced the expectation of their first baby.

It is expected that throughout 2022plus singers also become moms.