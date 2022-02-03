Erika Buenfil is all the rage with a photo from the past in a bikini

Mexico.- Looking like a goddess of the ocean, the actress Erika Buenfil surprises all his followers by posting a photograph of how he looked during his youth in a swimsuit, with a great doll body Barbie.

Through your profile on Instagram, the Queen of TikTok He left everyone speechless after revealing an unpublished photograph of his youth surrounded by sun, sand and sea in a wonderful one-piece swimsuit fashionable at the time.

The incredible body that she had left everyone speechless, but also an incomparable beauty that over the years has matured and has characterized her. Today, at his 57 years old, she is still very beautiful and above all, talented.

Érika Buenfil paralyzes social networks with a photo in a young girl’s swimsuit

Érika Buenfil achieved more than one hundred thousand likes in the publication, as well as many comments, where those of her work colleagues stood out, mostly women such as Maillany Marín, Gloria Sierra, among others.

Every time she has the opportunity, the actress decides to remember the past and what her youthful days were like, at which time she established herself as one of the most prominent celebrities in Mexico for her participation in different projects.

Read more: Uniting the evil! Did Karla Panini get together with the Saras, the most hated women in Mexico?

Thanks to these types of posts. Erika Buenfil She is one of the celebrities who has achieved the most followers on social networks, mainly in TikTok, where she has established herself as the absolute queen in Mexico, a crown that no one can take away from her.