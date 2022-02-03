Eric Masip or how to wear (well) a tuxedo with nothing underneath

Eric Masip dared to wear a BOSS tuxedo with nothing underneath, bare-chested, at the premiere of the film ‘Through my window’ .

. The actor knew how to give a touch to the set that made it a success.

Eric Masip: “They asked me to get more muscular for ‘Through my window’ (Netflix)”

Last night the Plaza de Callao in Madrid “looked out” at the window of the new Netflix youth film that already has the word success written in the credits. ‘Through my window’ is the film adaptation of the homonymous novel that tells the love story between two young people who do not make it easy for each other and that had its grand premiere yesterday amid shouts of emotion from hundreds of fans.

Such a special event meant that its protagonists gave everything in terms of style, as is the case with Eric Masip -Artemis in the film- who relied on the good work of BOSS to dress. The actor chose a caramel-colored tuxedo with a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers from the current collection (he discovers his BOSS fashion must-haves with Chris Hemsworth).

The most personal point? That Masip decided to wear it with nothing underneath. neither shirt nor t-shirt, Bare-chested, the Catalan posed for the photographers. However, Eric Masip managed to prevent this detail from becoming a mistake by adding a very clever detail to his look: a pendant. Covering the exposed area with the simplicity of a gold chain with black detail from Bulgari added elegance to the result. and gave him the touch that made not wearing anything right.

Juan Naharro GiménezGetty Images

He also wore a striking pendant watch and a rigid bracelet also in gold from the same jewelry brand (pay attention to the best men’s accessories to improve any look of your day to day). At his feet it was more classic and restrained and he opted for black lace-up shoes with wide soles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io