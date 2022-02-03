Eric Clapton joins the very few anti-vaccines of the show – Music and Books – Culture

Eric Clapton’s recent anti-vaccine statements place the rock legend among the small group of entertainment personalities who have taken this position on immunization.

According to Clapton’s statements for the YouTube channel The Real Music Observer, the vaccinated are “under hypnosis” by the “bombardment with subliminal messages”.

It is not the first time that the rocker has spoken in this regard, but his statements barely coincide with a small number of well-known personalities.

Because the truth is that the majority of actors, actresses, directors or musicians support the vaccination process and have unequivocally defended the convenience of being immunized and respecting health control measures to avoid contracting the virus, and another of the recent examples from this long list is Neil Young.

The musician announced that he will withdraw from Spotify if they continue to broadcast the most popular podcast in the United States, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, from which conspiracy theories about covid-19 are spread and children and young people are recommended not to get vaccinated .

Olivia Rodrigo, Naomi Watts, Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Sean Penn, Michael Caine, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Arnold Schzwarzeneger, Amber Heard, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ricky Martin and Alejandro Sanz are some of the names that also join a long list of pro-vaccine artists.

(You may want to read: Colombian Women: Mafia, Hitmen, and Now… ‘007’ Agents)

In addition, since the vaccination process began in the West (December 2020), there are few artists who, like Eric Clapton, have openly declared themselves anti-vaccines, and most have chosen to question the efficacy or a possible obligation to receive the doses. .

Some like Robert De Niro were not against vaccines, but they did ask that they be “safe” and also demanded greater transparency from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC for its acronym in English).

A position he shared with actor Jim Carrey. On the other hand, there are also those, like Jessica Biel, who have made their position clear in favor of families “having the right to decide” about vaccinating their children.

(You may be interested: The work of the filmmaker Luis Ospina revives in Mowies)

With a similar perception to Clapton’s, former wrestler and actress Gina Carano mocked the vaccination process in a post on her Instagram account in late 2020.

EFE