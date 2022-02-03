‘Enola Holmes 2’, ‘The Gray Spy’ and ‘Daggers in the Back 2’. First Sneak Peeks at Netflix Original Movies in 2022 – Movie News

The streaming platform has shared a video with unpublished images of some of its most anticipated titles for this year.

The year 2022 is packed with movies, courtesy of Netflix. The streaming platform of the great jan has published a video in which it shows the first images of some of his most anticipated titles. Among them: Enola Holmes 2, Backstabbing 2 Y the gray spy.

Netflix trailer gives first look at Henry Cavill’s return in sequel to Enola Holmes What Sherlock Holmes. The actor returns to life as the famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle in the new installment of the adventures of his little sister, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

Another of the great titles of 2022 is the gray spy, Netflix’s most expensive movie to date. Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The preview of the streaming platform allows you to see the characterization of both actors. While Gosling is the protagonist Court GentryEvans brings the villain to life Lloyd Hansen. The video shows Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, who are also part of the cast of this ‘thriller’.

Backstabbing 2the sequel to daggers in the back, also arrives on Netflix this year. The new installment, directed by Rian Johnson, returns to have Daniel Craig in the role of the detective Benoit Blanc.

COMEDY, ACTION, FANTASY, ‘THRILLER’ AND DRAMA

In total, Netflix has presented with this video 28 titles that will mark the year 2022 for the platform. In addition to those mentioned above, there are also images of the adam projectfilm with Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds, The Mothershipscience fiction film with Halle Berry, and slumberlandwith Jason Momoa in the role of a half-man, half-beast creature.

The Mother with Jennifer Lopez, spider-head with Chris Hemsworth Day Shift with Jamie Foxx The Good Nurse with Jessica Chastain Luckyest Girl Alive with Mila Kunis… As Netflix announces in the video, the streaming platform offers its subscribers new movies every week. Comedy, action, fantasy, drama… All genres have a place in 2022.

Netflix demonstrates, for yet another year, that it is the leader in streaming services with over 200 million subscribers worldwide and presence in more than 190 territories. Its production of original films has been increasing since its beginnings with fiction House of Cards. 2021 was already a year in which he demonstrated his power with new installments of series such as The Witcher, sex education Y You. Also with movies like Red alert, army of the dead, the power of the dog Y don’t look up.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter