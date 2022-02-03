Endgame that maybe you didn’t know

Marvel Studios has revealed a dozen secrets from the movie Avengers: Endgame in the book The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Curious facts about Avengers: Endgame

First published on October 19, 2021, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the first authoritative look at the making of the Infinity Saga from Marvel, beginning with Hombre de Hierro of 2008 and ends with Spider-Man: Far From Home of 2019. In particular, the book of Marvel Studios contains a wealth of fascinating, behind-the-scenes information about Avengers: Endgamewhich has been immortalized as the crown jewel of the MCU Phase 3.

From Endgame’s final battle sequence, which took 16 weeks to design, to Tony Stark’s clandestine funeral scene (Robert Downey Jr.), The Story of Marvel Studios is a goldmine of MCU information.

Here you have the 10 best curiosities of Avengers: Endgame.

The title of Avengers: Endgame changed twice

From the earliest days of development, both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were planned together as a single continuous story designed to close out the Infinity Saga of phase 3 of the MCU. Revealed by The Story of Marvel Studios as an idea first conceived at a Marvel Studios corporate retreat in 2014, the studio subsequently announced release dates for Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 Y Avengers: Infinity War Part 2.

It soon became clear to the directors Joe and Anthony Russo that to tell their perfect ending to the Infinity Saga, these two parts would have to be two separate movies – with both ultimately deciding that Infinity War would be the story of Thanoswhile Endgame would return the franchise to the original avengers who started the MCU Phase 1. As a result, the first Endgame title was, for a time, Avengers: Infinity Gauntletalthough it was eventually changed to the iconic Avengers: Endgame released in 2019.

Start the movie by killing Thanos

While crafting the narrative for Endgame, the writing team hit a first hurdle with Thanos’ power level (Josh Brolin) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. After purchasing each of the Infinity Gems necessary and having eliminated half the population of the universe, the Russo brothers, Christopher Marcus Y Stephen McFeely (the writing team of Captain America: Civil War) struggled to find a way to bring an overpowered Thanos back into the fray without giving any of the surviving Avengers an unnecessary plot.

Stephen McFeely reveals that he was the executive producer of Endgame, Trinh Tran, who broke the lockdown with his comment, “God, I really wish we could kill him,” which got the writing team thinking about Thanos’ fate. Ultimately, it was decided that Thanos allowing himself to be killed after completing his mission is very much “in line” with his character’s worldview, leading to the birth of Endgame’s time travel quest when the Avengers realize that the Infinity Stones have been destroyed.

Tony Stark’s snack

In one of the funniest Endgame reveals, the book confirms that Robert Downey Jr. he altered many of his early scenes in the film to eat when he was hungry. From the first movie The AvengersDowney Jr. used to sneak food onto the set from the catering department before proceeding to eat it mid-scene and use his sandwiches as props.

Precisely, Tony Stark’s insatiable hunger gave rise to several of the funniest and totally improvised phrases of Endgame, such as when Stark offers the Avengers reunited the food he has in his hand while discussing how to reacquire the Infinity Stones .

i love you 3000

Although it was published as a touching detail before the release of the new Marvel Studios book, the story of how the phrase “I love you 3000” was incorporated into Avengers: Endgame justifies its inclusion. After Endgame’s time skip five years after Thanos’ death, Tony Stark appears married to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and living a reclusive life with their young daughter, Morgan.

Throughout the film, Morgan tells her father, “I love you 3,000,” which is a phrase close to Robert Downey Jr.’s heart as something his daughter, Avri Roel DowneyI told her when she was a little girl. This adorable phrase made its way to Endgame after Downey Jr. shared this story with the Russo brothers, who decided to incorporate it into the film.

Professor Hulk was going to appear in Infinity War

Originally, the professor hulk was conceived to appear during the battle of Wakanda in Infinity War, at the time of greatest need for Bruce Banner. At the time, it was written that Banner and the Hulk would come to a heated compromise, with an intelligent Hulk subsequently coming out of the armor. hulk buster and would defeat obsidian. However, as explained Kevin Feigthis small victory in the context of the crushing defeat in the third act of Infinity War would have felt like a “weird success”.

As a result, this last-minute change required a great deal of tweaking by Marvel Studios’ VFX teams, who were essentially forced to remove the sentient Hulk from every subsequent Wakanda scene in Infinity War and replace him with a Bruce Banner. unchanged to complete the scene that the public knows today.

The only actor who read the entire script was Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. He has become the only member of the cast of Endgame who worked with a complete script during the entire filming process, since the other actors were given only their scenes to avoid premature leaks and spoilers of this highly anticipated cinematic event. Interestingly, Downey Jr. was pitched the final arc of his character before renewing his contract with Marvel to Spider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as Feige and company wanted their original MCU hero to join their vision.

Natalie Portman did not shoot anything for the movie

Despite the brief cameo of Jane Foster in Avengers: Endgame, the appearance of Natalie Portman was created entirely from leftover footage from Thor: The Dark World. As one of the first characters in the MCU and the one responsible for linking Thor to Earth, Portman’s lack of presence on the set of Endgame is quite remarkable, considering how much talent Endgame mustered. However, The Story of Marvel Studios reveals that Portman’s true return was always destined for mighty thor at a later stage of the MCU, which is now confirmed to be during the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder this 2022.

The final battle of Endgame

In an impressive spectacle of the closing of a cinematic era, the final battle of Avengers: Endgame brings together almost all the surviving heroes of the MCU to fight on Earth against the forces of the Mad Titan Thanos. The scope, planning, and collaborative effort that went into creating this largely CGI final battle cannot be underestimated, as The Story of Marvel Studios claims that a whopping 1,400 visual effects artists from multiple effects studies, including WETAwere hired to create this scene.

The time given to complete the final battle of Endgame was just 16 weeks, which is all the more amazing when placed in the context of Infinity War and Endgame taking nearly three years combined to shoot and edit. The end result, however, is spectacular, with Endgame able to showcase all of the MCU’s heroes in one of the most memorable Marvel battles of all time.

The discarded scene with Tony’s daughter

While it’s hard to imagine a better, more redemptive ending for Tony Stark, his character originally had one last scene in the unedited version of Avengers: Endgame. An entire sequence was shot with Katherine Langfordthe actress from 13 Reasons Why, as Tony’s daughter from the future, which was ultimately written off for lack of consistency.

Ultimately, the idea was for Tony to enter the same metaphysical zone that Thanos experienced when making his own snap, so Tony would converse with an adult version of his daughter to give his character closure and peace as his soul moves on. . However, the Russo brothers felt that introducing a new character so suddenly would detract from the impact and nobility to Tony’s death, in addition to confusing the public, so Langford’s appearance in Endgame was relegated to an extra deleted scene that can be accessed through Disney+.

Tony Stark’s funeral

According to The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most difficult day of shooting Avengers: Endgame came courtesy of Tony’s funeral scene. Dubbed by the Marvel production teams as “The Wedding” to avoid leaks surrounding the death of Tony’s character, this scene featured all the heroes of phase 3 of the MCU in the flesh (unlike the final battle with CGI), which made her a the biggest gathering of A-list actors in Marvel history.

Furthermore, the filming coincided with the official photo session of the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studiosfeaturing stunning photos from The Story of Marvel Studios showing all the MCU cast gathered in their Atlanta, Georgia studio for the most moving and historic of shooting days during the filming of Avengers: Endgame.