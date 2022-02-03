Emma Watson’s skincare routine for flawless skin at 30 – Revista Para Ti
We have known Emma Watson’s face since she was 8 years old, but the truth is that the actress has already turned 30 and that is why she has a careful routine to take care of her skin.
She herself revealed several secrets interview with Into the Gloss.
1- Night cleaning
The actress stated that always wash your face at night, no matter how late you get home or how tired you are. Although she recognized that a few years ago she did not do it often, now it has become a habit in order to take care of her skin.
2- Non-alcoholic products
Emma said she has a type of dry skin, so she discards those products that contain alcohol. Instead she chooses natural toners and moisturizers.
3- Exfoliate your skin once a week
A fundamental step in your skincare routine is exfoliation, with which removes dead cells and impurities. But nevertheless, this only does it once a week to avoid irritating the face.
4- Alternate moisturizers
The actress usually change products from time to time and depending on the needs of your skin.
