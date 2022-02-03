Emma Thompson “It’s a great challenge to be naked at 62”

Emma Thompson wowed everyone with her daring nude scene in the comedy film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” opposite her co-star, Daryl McCormack. The film premiered virtually at the “Sundance” film festival as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the release of the feature film, Emma Thompson participated in the program “Cinema Cafe“, where she explained how the whole process of shooting the scene was and what it means for her to show her body openly.

The actress explained that to rehearse the scene they completely undressed with Daryl and the film’s director, Sophie Hyde. “We talk about our bodies, we talk about our relationship with our bodies, we draw them, we discuss the things that are difficult for us, the things that we like about them, we describe the bodies of others,” and he asserted that it was a “pure experience” .

“We are not used to seeing natural bodies on the screen”

The Oscar winner also spoke about the demands of the film industry on the female figure calling them “terrible”.

“It’s a great challenge to be naked at 62”, and added: “Especially in a world where, nothing has changed in the terrible demands made on women in the real world, but also in acting. This thing of having to be skinny is still the same as it always has been, and in fact in some ways I think it’s worse now.”

He also explained that he would not have done a nude scene in another age, what she wanted to convey was the importance of showing natural bodies on the big screen. “Of course, my age makes it extremely challenging. because we are not used to seeing natural bodies on the screen”said the actress.

The comedy is about Nancy Stokes (Thompson), a widowed school teacher, who hires sex worker Leo Grande (McCormack) as her escort so she can experience an orgasm for the first time in her life.