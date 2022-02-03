Ed Westwick Explains Blair and Chuck’s Chemistry on Gossip Girl

The 8 most painful breakups from ‘Gossip Girl’.

As much as they have made a reboot of ‘Gossip Girls’, many of us think that, like the original, nothing. Its freshness, its stories (despite the ending), its characters… made history on television, as well as the intrigues, loves and heartbreaks between their partners; among them, none like Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester).

Westwick has just participated in the xoxopodcast, dedicated to the series and presented by actress Jessica Szohr (who gave life to Vanessa Abrams in the series) and explained the reason for the enormous chemistry between her character and that of Meester, whom she recognized as “I missed her so much”.

Ed Westwick confessed that he had a “very good time” working with his partner and defined her as an actress with “incredible talent”. “I miss her so much. We had great chemistry, we made each other laugh and sometimes I felt protective of her.. Yeah, she probably made me better,” she pointed out. “And people fell in love with that relationship. It means a lot to people, which is really nice and fun,” she concluded.

The actor acknowledged that, despite a decade having passed since ‘Gossip Girl’ came to an end, it was a very important series for the entire cast. “We were all very lucky, and I think we realized that we were lucky. We realized how amazing this trip was. I mean, damn… It’s nice to remember.”

In the last broadcast episode of the XOXO podcast, some more secrets about the series were discovered. Westwick said that he and Chace Crawford (who played Nate) became close friends and lived together for the first two years of filming: “We agreed to live together in the pilot episode. He said, ‘Do you want us to live together? I’ve never lived away from my parents’ house and I said, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever.'”

Westwick also revealed that the character of Chuck Bass was not going to be the protagonist, but was only going to be in a few episodes, but that he feels “lucky” that this was not the case in the end. On her casting, she explained that “I sort of avoided one of the audition aspects there, because I didn’t have to audition like a series regular. I did two auditions and then a screen test, but I never had to audition. a test for the chain”.

For his part, David Rapaport, casting director, revealed that one of the actresses who auditioned to play Serena Van Der Woodsen was Jennifer Lawrence. She also recounted that, for the Gossip Girl spinoff centered on Serena’s mother, Lily van der Woodsen, many now-familiar names had come forward: “I remember Dakota JohnsonRooney Mara and many other women who are big names now, but who didn’t have that status at the time,” she recalled of the casting process.

Can you imagine Jennifer Lawrence as Serena Van Der Woodsen? Would he have been better or worse than Blake Lively? It is hard for us to imagine it, but we will never know.

