Earth has a rare newly discovered asteroid as a companion

(CNN) — Our planet Earth has a celestial sentinel leading the way around the sun, and it’s only the second terrestrial Trojan asteroid ever discovered.

Astronomers observed asteroid 2020 XL5 using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope in Chile. A study detailing the discovery of the terrestrial Trojan asteroid was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

“Trojans are objects that share an orbit with a planet, clustered around one of two special gravitationally balanced areas along the planet’s orbit known as Lagrange points,” said study co-author Cesar Briceño, a telescope scientist. SOAR at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory.

Lagrange points are regions of space where the gravitational attraction of the sun and one of the planets balances, said the lead author of the study, Toni Santana-Ros, a researcher at the University of Alicante and the University’s Institute of Cosmos Sciences. from Barcelona.

The stable orbit of terrestrial Trojan asteroids would make them ideal for flybys by future space missions.

“If we are able to discover more Earth Trojans, and if some of them can have orbits with lower inclinations, they could be cheaper to reach than our Moon,” Briceño said. “Then they could become ideal bases for advanced exploration of the Solar System, or could even be a source of resources.”

Trojan asteroids, named after Greek mythology, have been found orbiting the sun following the same path as planets such as Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Uranus and Neptune. Jupiter has more than 5,000 known Trojan asteroids running in front of and behind the giant planet. NASA’s recently launched Lucy mission will be the first to explore some of Jupiter’s Trojans on its ambitious 12-year journey.

This is also the larger of the two terrestrial Trojan asteroids so far, measuring around 1.2 kilometers in diameter. The first, 2010 TK7, was found more than a decade ago and is about three times smaller.

Astronomers initially detected the newly discovered Trojan asteroid on December 12, 2020, using the Pan-STARRS1 Survey Telescope in Hawaii, and followed up with observations from other telescopes. At first, they thought it was just a near-Earth asteroid crossing our planet’s orbit, but the SOAR telescope data was compared with previous observations captured by the 4-meter Victor M. Blanco Telescope in Chile from 2012 to 2019.

Nearly a decade’s worth of data helped scientists refine the asteroid’s orbit to confirm that it is indeed a Trojan asteroid. The space rock will maintain its current orbit for the next 4,000 years before gravity will likely send it on a journey through space or into a highly elliptical orbit around the sun.

The researchers also determined that it is a C-type asteroid that contains a lot of carbon, making it the most common type of asteroid found in our solar system. This object may have originated in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, but was ejected due to Jupiter’s enormous gravitational influence. But more research is needed to determine the origin of the asteroid.

Challenges of the discovery of this rare asteroid

Astronomers think there are likely many more terrestrial Trojan asteroids yet to be discovered, but they are incredibly difficult to detect. Trojan asteroids are in orbits that put them in front of or behind a planet as it orbits the sun, and asteroids appear close to the sun in our sky if viewed from Earth.

Observations of Trojan asteroids can only be carried out very close to sunrise or sunset with telescopes pointed near the horizon. This configuration means that the telescopes have to look through the densest part of the Earth’s atmosphere. The SOAR telescope was able to point 16 degrees above the horizon.

“These were very challenging observations, requiring the telescope to track correctly at its lower elevation limit, as the object was very low on the western horizon at sunrise,” said Briceño.

As more and more constellations of satellites are launched, this could affect astronomers trying to observe objects just above the horizon.

Finding more terrestrial Trojan asteroids could shed light on the early days of our solar system.

“Asteroids are time capsules from the earliest days of our Solar System and can teach us a lot about the era of planet formation,” Santana-Ros said. “Terrestrial Trojans are particularly interesting as they could be material left over from the formation of the Earth. Finding a Terrestrial Trojan made from material left over from the formation of the Earth would be incredibly helpful in unlocking many secrets of the early Solar System.”