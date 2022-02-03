EA details the success of Apex Legends, the failure of Battlefield 2042 and its future plans

The company recently revealed a lot of information: figures, expectations and plans for the coming years.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 2, 2022, 09:40

In the last year, EA it was strengthened thanks to Apex Legends, but it was also weakened by the unfulfilled expectations of Battlefield 2042. Both games and other franchises were detailed by the company during a recent conference aimed at the analysis of resultsand this information is now known thanks to the Niko Partners portal analyst, Daniel Ahmad.

Apex Legends added 28 million new playersAccording to the information obtained by the analyst, Battlefield 2042 fell far short of what EA expected from the title. In addition to working from home, which complicated their development, several performance issues unanticipated added more problems, and the community was not satisfied with some decisions within the design section. However, the game still has a lot of content ahead of it.

Apex Legends, on the other hand, had a “very big year.” The battle royale added 28 million of new players in the last 12 months, being one of the main strongholds Electronic Arts in addition to EA Sports. It is worth remembering that Apex Legends Mobile will start to be available in some select countries across devices Androidpromising more details soon.

As for the future of the company, several franchises already have titles in development for the next few years, although specific information about each project was not disclosed. We know that Respawn is already working on three new Star Wars games, but EA also mentioned names like The Sims, Skate, Need for Speed, EA Sports, and other titles we already know about, like the new Mass Effect and the Dead Space remake.

