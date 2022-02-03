Dwayne Johnson/The Rock in Fortnite: how to get the skin The Foundation

The foundation is he secret skin of the Season 1 of battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. It can be obtained from 02/03/2022 by completing your challenges Y missions. rock/Dwayne Johnson lends his voice and appearance to this character from Fortnite. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you how to get the skin The Foundation:

Fortnite: how to get The Foundation

For get the skin The Foundation in Fortnitefirst of all we must be owners of the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Chapter 3. Once this is done, we have to complete this series of challenges and missions:

Fortnite: Foundation challenges and missions

Page 1

Page 1 of the Foundation Challenges and Missions

Visit Monumental Monument, an Outpost of The Seven and The Sanctuary (0/3) – Reward: skin The Foundation

Search chests or ammo boxes in Clandestine Cavern (0/3) – Reward: Foundation Fortune emoticon

Use shield potions in the same match (0/4) – Reward: True Foundation graffiti

Deal melee damage to opponents (0/100) – Reward: Foundation Plasmatic Pike harvesting tool

Shoot an opponent with a crouched sniper rifle (0/1) – Reward: Foundation Mantle backpack accessory

Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with him (0/1,000) – Reward: Foundational Wrap

Page 2

Help eliminate Gunnar (0/1) – Reward: Tactical Visor Removal gesture

Inflicts headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons (0/500) – Reward: Elite Combat style for The Foundation skin

Deal damage to opponents from above with shotguns or submachine guns (0/1,000) – Reward: Tactical style for The Foundation skin

Land at an Outpost of The Seven and finish in the top 10 (0/2) – Reward: Winged Rocket Glider

Visit Monumental Monument, an Outpost of The Seven and The Sanctuary

We must visit The Sanctuary, Monument Monument (the great statue of The Foundation) and any Outpost of The Seven

To complete this quest, we must visit Monumental Monument, any Outpost of The Seven, and The Sanctuaryregardless of the game mode or whether it is in the same game or over several:

Reward: skin The Foundation

Search chests or ammo boxes in Clandestine Cavern

Clandestine Cavern Location

To complete this quest, We must register a total of three ammunition boxes and / or chests in Clandestine Cavernregardless of the game mode or whether it is in the same game or over several:

Reward: Foundation Fortune emote

Use shield potions in the same game

To complete this quest, we must use a total of four shield potions in the same game, regardless of the game mode. We will find these objects randomly on the ground, and in chests. Remember, small shield potions give us 25 shield points and can only be consumed when we have less than 50 shield points. Normal/large shield potions can be consumed as long as we have less than 100 shield points, and they give us 50 shield points. Since we have to take four potions in the same game, we will have to let an enemy damage us to remove our shield and thus be able to consume more.

Reward: True Foundation Graffiti

Deal melee damage to opponents

To complete this quest, we must inflict a total of 100 points of damage to enemies using the pickaxe, regardless of the game mode or whether it is in the same game or over several. Perhaps the easiest way to deal melee damage to enemies is to first shoot them down with a weapon in Duos, Trios, or Squads game modes. Once knocked down and defenseless, we hit the enemy with the beak.

Reward: Foundation Plasma Pike harvesting tool

Shoot an opponent with a crouched sniper rifle

Locations of the characters Lieutenant John Llama and The Scientist

To complete this quest, we must hit a shot with a sniper rifle to an enemy while we are crouched, regardless of the game mode. First of all, we need to get a Hunter Sniper Rifle; We will find them randomly on the ground, in chests, or in supply deliveries. Another option is to get the exotic weapon Explosive Marksman Riflefor sale by the characters Lieutenant John Flame Y The scientist in these places on the map:

With one of these weapons, we must hit a shot on an enemy while we are crouched.

Reward: Foundation Cloak backpack accessory

Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with him

Locations of characters that we can hire

To complete this quest, we must hire a character by paying him gold bars and travel with him a total of 1,000 meters, over any number of games in Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads game modes. These are the characters that we can hire, and their locations:

Character #1 – The Visitor : Launch pad.

: Launch pad. Character #3 – Agent Jones : Appears randomly at any Outpost of The Seven.

: Appears randomly at any Outpost of The Seven. Character #7 – Comesesos – Randomly spawns in the basement/prison of one of the Jonesys’ buildings.

– Randomly spawns in the basement/prison of one of the Jonesys’ buildings. Character #9 – Jonesy I – appears randomly in one of the Jonesys buildings.

– appears randomly in one of the Jonesys buildings. Character #12 – Cuddlespool : randomly appears in one of the buildings of Camp Cuddly.

: randomly appears in one of the buildings of Camp Cuddly. Character #19 – Shanta : southeast of Cañon Condominium.

: southeast of Cañon Condominium. Character #20 – Lieutenant John Llama : Llama Ranch.

: Llama Ranch. Character #22 – Galactic: Tilted towers.

Reward: Foundational Wrap

Help eliminate Gunnar

Gunnar is the boss of Clandestine Cavern

To complete this quest, we must eliminate Gunnar in Clandestine Cavern, in a match in Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads game modes. This is its location:

Gunnar is the boss of Clandestine Cavern. He is the OI Guard without a helmet, blond, and strong. It is usually found patrolling the large cavern in the area, in the eastern part, or in the western part.

Reward: Tactical Visor Recall emote

Deal headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons

To complete this quest, we must inflict a total of 500 points of damage to the head to enemies while using weapons of Common rarity (white color) or Uncommon (green color), over any number of games in any game mode. These weapons are extremely common; They appear randomly both on the ground and in chests throughout the island. Remember that in Team Fight we start each game equipped with a Commando Assault Rifle and an Automatic Shotgun, both of Uncommon rarity, so with these weapons we are already prepared for battle and to start getting progress for this mission by attacking enemies with them.

Reward: Elite Combat style for The Foundation skin

Deal damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs

To complete this quest, we must inflict a total of 1,000 points of damage to enemies while using shotguns and / or submachine guns and while we are at a height greater than theirs, over any number of games in any game mode. These weapons are extremely common; They appear randomly both on the ground and in chests throughout the island. We simply try to shoot enemies with these weapons while we are higher than them.

Reward: Tactical style for The Foundation skin

Land at an Outpost of The Seven and finish in the top 10

Locations of the Outposts of The Seven

To complete this quest, we must land at any Outpost of The Seven and finish in the top ten in a Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads match. We must land at any of these points:

Outpost of the Seven I : Southwest of Caserío Colesterol.

: Southwest of Caserío Colesterol. Outpost of the Seven II : Northwest of Abandoned Sawmill.

: Northwest of Abandoned Sawmill. Outpost of the Seven III : northeast of The Daily Bugle.

: northeast of The Daily Bugle. Outpost of the Seven IV : south of Cañon Condominium.

: south of Cañon Condominium. Seven V Outpost : north of Camp Cariñoso.

: north of Camp Cariñoso. Outpost of the Seven VI : In the center of the map, southeast of Balsa Botín.

: In the center of the map, southeast of Balsa Botín. Outpost of the Seven VII: On an island northeast of Los Jonesys.

Reward: Winged Rocket Hang Glider