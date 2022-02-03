‘Dune’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Belfast’ lead a list of nominees that includes ‘Parallel Mothers’ among the best films of the year

The nominees have been revealed BAFTA, the prizes awarded by the British Academy of Cinema and Television. Some of the great nominees could be foreseen with the awards season we are having, with ‘The power of the dog’ (‘The Power of the Dog’) and ‘Belfast’ dominating the list of possible winners, although the big surprise has been ‘Dune’, which accumulates the largest number of nominations.





Nominations must flow

Being some British awards, and taking into account the box office of more than 130 million dollars that ‘No time to die’ (‘No Time to Die’) carries behind them, the protagonist among the nominees has been ‘Dune’. The movie of Denis Villeneuve has achieved a total of eleven nominations, many of them in the most technical categories.

‘The power of the dog’Jane Campion’s western for Netflix has garnered eight nominations, and ‘Belfast’ Kenneth Branagh follows closely behind with six. The next most nominated were ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ reboot, all with five nominations.

The Spanish cinema The British awards will also be represented with ‘Parallel Mothers’ by Pedro Almodovar opting for Best Foreign Language Film. We will still have to wait a little longer to see if the director from La Mancha takes home the BAFTA, since the awards ceremony will be held next March 13.

The nominees of the night

BEST FILM

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t look up’

‘dune’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The power of the dog’





BEST BRITISH FILM

‘No time to die’

‘cyrano’

‘The House of Gucci’ (‘House of Gucci’)

‘After love’ (‘After Love’)

‘Ali & Ava’

‘Boiling’ (‘Boiling Point’)

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ (‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’)

‘Last night in Soho’ (‘Last Night in Soho’)

‘passing’

BEST NEW BRITISH DIRECTOR, SCREENWRITER OR PRODUCER

Aleem Khan, for ‘After love’

James Cummings and Hester Ruoff for ‘It Boils’

Jaymes Samuel for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Posy Dixon and Liv Proctor for ‘Keyboard Fantasies’

Rebecca Hall for ‘Passing’

BEST NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING FILM

‘Drive My Car’

‘It was the hand of God’ (‘È stata la mano di Dio’)

‘Parallel mothers’

‘Petite Maman’

‘The worst person in the world’ (‘Verdens verste menneske’)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

‘Becoming Cousteau’

‘cow’

‘flee’

‘The Rescue’

‘Summer of Soul (? Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised’

BEST ANIMATED FILM

‘Charm’

‘flee’

‘Luca’

‘The Mitchells against the machines’ (‘The Mitchells Vs the Machines’)





BEST DIRECTOR

Aleem Khan, for ‘After love’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, for ‘Drive My Car’

Audrey Diwan, for ‘Happening’

Paul Thomas Anderson, for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Jane Campion, for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Julia Ducournau, for ‘Titane’

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

‘Being the Ricardos’

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t look up’

‘King Richard’

‘Licorice Pizza’

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

‘dune’

‘Drive My Car’

‘Code’

‘The power of the dog’

‘The dark daughter’ (‘The Lost Daughter’)

BEST ACTRESS

Lady Gaga, for ‘The House of Gucci’

Alana Haim, for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Emilia Jones, for ‘Coda’

Renate Reinsve, for ‘The worst person in the world’

Joanna Scanlan, for ‘After Love’

Tessa Thompson, for ‘Passing’

BEST ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar, for ‘Ali & Ava’

Mahershala Ali, for ‘El canto del cisce’

Benedict Cumberbatch, for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Don’t Look Up’

Stephen Graham, for ‘It Boils’

Will Smith, for ‘King Richard’





BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe, for ‘Belfast’

Jessie Buckley, for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Ariana Debose for ‘West Side Story’

Ann Dowd, for ‘Mass’

Aunjanue Ellis, for ‘King Richard’

Ruth Negga, for ‘Passing’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist, for ‘West Side Story’

Ciarán Hinds, for ‘Belfast’

Troy Kotsur, for ‘Coda’

Woody Norman, for ‘C?mon C?mon’

Jesse Plemons, for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Kodi Smit-McPhee, for ‘The power of the dog’

BEST SOUNDTRACK

‘Being the Ricardos’

‘Don’t look up’

‘dune’

‘The French Chronicle’ (‘The French Dispatch’)

‘The power of the dog’

BEST CASTING

‘boils’

‘dune’

‘It was the hand of God’

‘King Richard’

‘West Side Story’

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

‘dune’

‘The alley of lost souls’ (‘Nightmare Alley’)

‘No time to die’

‘The power of the dog’

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

BEST MOUNTING

‘Belfast’

‘dune’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘No time to die’

‘Summer of Soul (? Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

‘cyrano’

‘dune’

‘The French Chronicle’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

‘West Side Story’





BEST COSTUME DESIGN

‘cruella’

‘cyrano’

‘dune’

‘The French Chronicle’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSER

‘cruella’

‘cyrano’

‘dune’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’)

‘The Gucci House’

BETTER SOUND

‘dune’

‘Last night in Soho’

‘No time to die’

‘A quiet place 2’ (‘A Quiet Place Part II’)

‘West Side Story’





BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS

‘dune’

‘FreeGuy’

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ (‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’)

‘Matrix Resurrections’

‘No time to die’

BEST BRITISH ANIMATED SHORT

‘Affairs of the Art’

‘Do Not Feed the Pigeons’

‘Night of the Living Dread’

BEST BRITISH SHORT

‘The Black Cop’

‘femme’

‘The Palace’

‘stuffed’

‘Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee’

ORANGE AWARD FOR RISING STAR