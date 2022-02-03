Dune sweeps and Spencer vanishes: check the nominations for the Bafta Awards

The idea of ​​bringing Frank Herbert’s book to the screen seemed like an impossible undertaking. 56 years after its publication, in the hands of Canadian Denis Villeneuve (The arrival), the author’s science fiction world was finally channeled through an adaptation that conquered the public, critics and followers of the American writer’s work.

In its race to also win awards, the film starring Timothée Chalamet experienced one of its most memorable days: this Thursday the Bafta distinguished it as the feature film with the most nominations in this year’s edition.

Totaling 11 mentions, the film competes for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Editing, among other categories. However, Villeneuve was omitted for Best Director, missing out on what would have been his third nomination.

Licorice Pizza

Who does aspire to this award is Jane Campion, author of the power of the dog, the second film with the most presence in this version of the awards granted by the British Academy of Film and Television. Her eight nominations also include nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, but not Kirsten Dunst, who was forgotten for Best Supporting Actress.

Belfast, the black and white film inspired by British director Kenneth Branagh’s childhood, appears with six nominations, while five is Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson. Both accompany dunes, the power of the dog Y don’t look up in Best Picture, but there are two other titles that also appear with five: no time to die Y Love without barriers.

Meanwhile, thanks to his inclusion in Best Actor, Leonardo DiCaprio (don’t look up) got a key boost in awards season. He will face Will Smith (King Richard: A Winning Family), who for the first time in his career was considered by the organization of British cinema.

The power of the dog. Photo: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021

More surprising was the formation of the Best Actress sextet: the only performer who was strong at the awards that managed to enter was Lady Gaga (the gucci house). Olivia Colman (the dark daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and neither does Kristen Stewart (spencer).

The star who plays Lady Di in Pablo Larraín’s feature film is the actress with the most distinctions from the critics’ associations in the United States, but she had already received a severe blow before, being excluded from the Screen Actors Guild Awards. His options for the Oscars are uncertain, as well as for the film, which was not selected in any category at the Baftas. It is not difficult to imagine that the director’s portrait of the Princess of Wales and the royal family did not like anything within the institution that defines the awards.

The ceremony is scheduled for March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by comedian Rebel Wilson.