Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after learning of her pregnancy

It’s nothing new, that Canadian rapper Drakehas always shown his love for the singer Rihannaand has even mentioned on several occasions that he is the love of his life, but after learning that the businesswoman from Barabados is expecting her first child next to the rapper A$AP Rockythe interpreter of ‘One Dance’ did something that shocked all his followers.

After what Rihanna and your partner A$AP Rocky were photographed taking a walk through the Harlem neighborhood in New York City, where the singer showed her pregnancy for the first time, after months of speculation, with these photographs, everyone found out about the pregnancy, including the rapper and actor Drake.

Drake left his followers speechless by unfollowing Rihanna in Instagramwhich showed that he was furious after hearing the news, this according to the account of Twitter @PopTingzz, they also revealed that the rapper unfollowed A$AP Rocky.

The love story between Drake and Rihanna

It should be noted that since 2009, on several occasions they captured Drake and Rihanna together and although they never confirmed their relationship, in 2010 Drake Through an interview, he revealed that they were dating. In June of that same year, the Canadian in his song ‘Fireworks’ from the album dedicated a line to the owner of FENTY BEAUTYseveral months later, Rihanna premiered ‘What’s My Name’ with Drake.

In 2011, both performed at the grammys and in that year, Drake released the album take care and for the self-titled lead single Rihanna collaborated In 2013, the rapper attended the show Ellen where he said the following: “Yes, she is a great girl, we had our moment. I will always support and love her.”.

In 2014, Drake sang to Rihanna at a concert in London, a year later both are captured backstage at the music festival Coachella and in 2016, both released the song ‘Work’ accompanied by a music video where they are seen very caramelized and in the BRIT Awards of that year, they presented the song live.

In the MTV Video Music Awards of 2016, Drake handed Rihanna an award and said “She is someone I have been in love with since I was 22 years old” and in 2018 Rihanna revealed “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”