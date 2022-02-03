Drake unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram after learning of her pregnancy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky surprised to announce the expectation of their first baby together, at the end of January, after being seen in a casual walk in new yorkwhile the singer originally from Barbados showed her pronounced and tender “tummy”.

Despite causing the excitement and happiness of his fans around the world, apparently not everyone took the same way Rihanna’s pregnancyand that refers to rapper Drake, who according to the news account @PopTingzz, unfollowed the future parents on Instagram.

According to that account, after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed the pregnancy, the singer of “Champagne Poetry” could not bear the news and decided to unfollow them. Although it is said that she repented and returned the “follow” to the future father, the truth is that this action still does not appear on the social network.

Why did Drake unfollow Rihanna?

In addition to musical collaborations “What’s My Name?”, “Too Good”, “Take Care” Y “work”, Rihanna and Drake They were involved in rumors that they had a relationship, after being caught kissing on one occasion.

However, the singers never confirmed a courtship, in fact, Rihanna always denied it and in 2018 he declared that “they were not friends but they were not enemies either.” But nevertheless, Drake always expressed openly his feelings towards her, which were not reciprocated.

By the way, the fans of the singer and the rapper took the opportunity to make some memes about the situation, after the Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement:

In her latest Instagram post, she posted a couple of photos in a snowy spot, which she captioned, “She said she’s been there before…but you have never been with meso you’ve never been.”