Donovan Carrillo; his Beijing suit weighs less than a kg and has 17 thousand crystals

Donovan Carrillo’s suit has more than 17 thousand crystals and they did it in 15 days. Photo: CONADE press.

Donovan Carrillo decided to be the Mexican designer, edgar lozanowho will make the suit with which he will debut in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics next Monday February 7 at the figure skating competition.

The black suit it has about 17 thousand crystals and gold studs placed on the skater’s legs, forearms, shoulders, and chest. The designer edgar lozano He spoke exclusively to UnoTv.com about this garment he made.

“They gave me complete freedom, they only asked me to weigh less than a kilo, that the weight of the garment be perfectly balanced and symmetrical so as not to affect Donovan Carrillo“. Edgar Lozano, designer

Inspired by the Glam Rock

The garment has studs in the form of spikes because edgar lozano I wanted to impregnate a design inspired by Glam Rock, specifically in the song Black Magic Woman by Carlos Santana which is the one with which he will debut Donovan Carrillo.

The designer estimates that the cost of the suit to be used Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022 is higher than 60 thousand pesos; “For all the time I invested and the material cost about 60 thousand pesos, I did not charge him because it was a sponsorship.”

In addition to Donovan Carrillo, the designer has dressed Yuri, Belinda and Danna Paola

edgar lozano created your brand “Lozzano” in 2013, the singer Yuri She was the first celebrity to use Jalisco designs.

“I learned a lot from Yuri, about fabrics, about how to make spectacular garments, which ones work best for television or for concerts, it was quite a challenge,” declared the winner of the reality show México Diseña in 2012.

Danna Paola and Belinda are other celebrities who have used a design of edgar lozano who hopes that from his work with Donovan Carrillo can open up to another market within the world of fashion.