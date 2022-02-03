dominance of ‘Dune’, presence of ‘Mothers parallels’ and indentation in the interpretive categories

Related news

The voters of the British Film Academy have two weaknesses in their nominations for their awards in 2022: Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of dunes and the surprises in the interpretive categories. Pedro Almodóvar has achieved with parallel mothers his tenth BAFTA nomination in the category of best international film. Javier Bardem and Alberto Iglesias were left out of the nominations and follow in the footsteps of Penelope Cruz, who had already dropped off the hook when the list of 15 finalists in all categories was published. For the second consecutive year, the categories of best film and best British film were the only ones in which the 7,000 members of the Academy voted, leaving Dog Power, Belfast, Licorice Pizza Y don’t look up as companions of Dune in the main fiefdom of the awards. The winners will be announced on March 13.

Facing criticism for the lack of diversity in their candidatures, last year the BAFTAs changed their voting system and introduced committees to select the six nominees in each category. Criticism of the radical measure has brought new modifications to the rules: in this edition two of the six nominations belonged to the two most voted works in the first round of voting and the remaining four were elected by committee. In its 74th edition, the British film industry nominations look more like the usual Hollywood Academy picks, but in the acting categories they have left many unexpected casualties along the way.

Lady Gaga has been the only one of the favorites in the category of best actress who has survived to the bleeding in the United Kingdom: Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart have been left out in favor of the Norwegian Renate Reinsve or the American Tessa Thompson, two interpreters who had gone unnoticed in the awards season. Among the actors, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Peter Dinklage and Denzel Washington are not part of the finalists. The case of the African-American actor has never been nominated for British awards in his four-decade career. The BAFTAs have surprised with a mention to Mahershala Ali and her work in The swan songalready nominated at the Golden Globes.

In the supporting categories Kirsten Dunst, Jared Leto and Bradley Cooper are the most notorious absences, although the level of surprises has been less than in the leading disciplines. The most striking headlines are the presence of Mike Faist despite the fact that both West Side Story such as Steven Spielberg have been left out of the main categories, the double nomination of the power of the dog with an unexpected mention for Jesse Plemons, the rescue of Ann Dowd and Jessie Buckley between the high schools and the candidacy of the boy Woody Norman without his partner Joaquin Phoenix being nominated for C’Mon, C’Mon.

The favorite Jane Campion will have unprecedented rivals in the directing category. The French Julia Ducorneau and Audrey Diwan are happy after the disappointing baggage of Titan Y The event in the César, the film awards of his country. Of the great rivals of the director of the power of the dog on his way to the Oscar, only Paul Thomas Anderson has achieved the nomination for Licorice Pizza. Despite being British, voters have left out Kenneth Branagh’s work in Belfast.

parallel mothers will try to give the fourth BAFTA in the international category to Almodóvarafter his awards for All about my mother, talk to her Y The Skin I Live In. His rivals on the way to glory are the French Petite Mamanthe Italian It was the hand of Godthe norwegian the worst person in the world and the Japanese drive my car.

On March 13, the night of the British film awards will be held in a face-to-face event hosted by the Australian actress rebel wilson. Those who want to guess what will happen at the Oscars should be very aware of their British colleagues: in the last edition there were 17 of 18 possible matches between both awards. The only dissent was the award at the Oscars for cinematography for Mank. At the BAFTAs she had won Nomadland.

You may also like…

• Oscar Awards 2022: the favorites for the Oscar for Best Direction

• The most anticipated film releases of February in theaters and streaming platforms

• Craig Gillespie (‘Pam & Tommy’): “It is shocking to see what happened to Pamela Anderson with today’s eyes”

Follow the topics that interest you