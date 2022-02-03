domain of ‘Dune’ and presence of ‘Parallel Mothers’ in the nominations

Related news

The voters of the British Film Academy have two weaknesses in their nominations for their awards in 2022: Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of dunes and the surprises in the interpretive categories. Pedro Almodóvar has achieved with parallel mothers his tenth BAFTA nomination in the category of best international film. Javier Bardem and Alberto Iglesias were left out of the nominations and follow in the footsteps of Penelope Cruz, who had already dropped off the hook when the list of 15 finalists in all categories was published. For the second consecutive year, the categories of best film and best British film were the only ones in which the 7,000 members of the Academy voted, leaving Dog Power, Belfast, Licorice Pizza Y don’t look up as companions of Dune in the main fiefdom of the awards. The winners will be announced on March 13.

Facing criticism for the lack of diversity in their candidatures, last year the BAFTAs changed their voting system and introduced committees to select the six nominees in each category. Criticism of the radical measure has brought new modifications to the rules: in this edition two of the six nominations belonged to the two most voted works in the first round of voting and the remaining four were elected by committee. In its 74th edition, the British film industry nominations look more like the usual Hollywood Academy picks, but in the acting categories they have left many unexpected casualties along the way.

Lady Gaga has been the only one of the favorites in the category of best actress who has survived to the bleeding in the United Kingdom: Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart have been left out in favor of the Norwegian Renate Reinsve or the American Tessa Thompson, two interpreters who had gone unnoticed in the awards season. Among the actors, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Peter Dinklage and Denzel Washington are not part of the finalists. The case of the African-American actor has never been nominated for British awards in his four-decade career. The BAFTAs have surprised with a mention to Mahershala Ali and her work in The swan songalready nominated at the Golden Globes.

In the supporting categories Kirsten Dunst, Jared Leto and Bradley Cooper are the most notorious absences, although the level of surprises has been less than in the leading disciplines. The most striking headlines are the presence of Mike Faist despite the fact that both West Side Story such as Steven Spielberg have been left out of the main categories, the double nomination of the power of the dog with an unexpected mention for Jesse Plemons, the rescue of Ann Dowd and Jessie Buckley between the high schools and the candidacy of the boy Woody Norman without his partner Joaquin Phoenix being nominated for C’Mon, C’Mon.

The favorite Jane Campion will have unprecedented rivals in the directing category. The French Julia Ducorneau and Audrey Diwan are happy after the disappointing baggage of Titan Y The event in the César, the film awards of his country. Of the great rivals of the director of the power of the dog on his way to the Oscar, only Paul Thomas Anderson has achieved the nomination for Licorice Pizza. Despite being British, voters have left out Kenneth Branagh’s work in Belfast.

parallel mothers will try to give the fourth BAFTA in the international category to Almodóvarafter his awards for All about my mother, talk to her Y The Skin I Live In. His rivals on the way to glory are the French Petite Mamanthe Italian It was the hand of Godthe norwegian the worst person in the world and the Japanese drive my car.

On March 13, the night of the British film awards will be held in a face-to-face event hosted by the Australian actress rebel wilson. Those who want to guess what will happen at the Oscars should be very aware of their British colleagues: in the last edition there were 17 of 18 possible matches between both awards. The only dissent was the award at the Oscars for cinematography for Mank. At the BAFTAs she had won Nomadland.

Best film

•Belfast

• Don’t look up

•Dune

• Licorice Pizza

• The power of the dog

best british film

• After Love

• Ali & Ava

•Belfast

• Boil

•Cyrano

• Everyone talks about Jamie

• The Gucci house

• Last night in Soho

• No time to die

• Chiaroscuro

best direction

• After Love – Aleem Khan

• Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

• The event – Audrey Dewan

• Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

• The power of the dog – Jane Campion

• Titanium – Julia Ducournau

Best Original Screenplay

• Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkins

•Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

• Don’t look up – Adam McKay

• Williams method – Zach Baylin

• Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Adapted Screenplay

• CODE – Sian Heder

• Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

•Dune – Denis Villeneuve

• The lost daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

• The power of the dog – Jane Campion

Best actress

• Lady Gaga – the gucci house

• Alan Haim – Licorice Pizza

• Emily Jones- CODA

• Renate Reinsve – the worst person in the world

• Joanna Scanlan – After Love

• Tessa Thompson- Chiaroscuro

best Actor

• Adeel Akhtar- Ali & Ava

• Mahershala Ali – The swan song

• Benedict Cumberbatch – the power of the dog

• Leonardo Dicaprio – don’t look up

• Stephen Graham- boil

• Will Smith – Williams method

Best Supporting Actress

• Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

• Jessie Buckley- the lost daughter

• Ariana Debose- West Side Story

• Ann Dowd – Mass

• Aunjanue Ellis – Williams method

• Ruth Negga – Chiaroscuro

Best Supporting Actor

• Mike Faist- West Side Story

• Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

• Troy Kotsur – coda

• Woody Norman- C’mon C’mon

• Jesse Plemons- the power of the dog

• Kodi Smit-McPhee – the power of the dog

best original music

• Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

• Don’t look up – Nicholas Britell

•Dune – Hans Zimmer

• The French Chronicle – Alexandre Desplat

• The power of the dog – Johnny Greenwood

best photography

•Dune –Greig Fraser

• The alley of lost souls – Dan Laustsen

• No time to die – Linus Sandgren

• The power of the dog – Ari Wegner

• Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnell

best montage

•Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghaile

•Dune –Joe Walker

• Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

• No time to die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

• Summer of Soul – Joshua L. Pearson

Best Production Design

•Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

•Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

• The French Chronicle – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

• The alley of lost souls – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

•West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Best Costume Design

• cruel – Jenny Beavan

•Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

•Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

• The French Chronicle – Milena Canonero

• The alley of lost souls – Luis Sequeira

Best hair and makeup

• cruel – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

•Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

•Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

• Tammy Faye’s eyes – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

• The Gucci house – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

better sound

•Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

• Last night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

• No time to die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

• A Quiet Place: Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

•West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Better visual effects

•Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

•FreeGuy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

• Ghostbusters: Beyond – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

• The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim

• No time to die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

best casting

• Boil – Carolyn Mcleod

•Dune – Francine Maisler

• It was the hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

• The Williams method – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

•West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

best international film

• Drive My Car

• It was the hand of God

• Parallel mothers

• Petite Mama

• The worst person in the world

best documentary film

• Cousteau: past and future

•Cow

• fleece

• Rescue in the depths

• Summer of Soul

best animated film

• charm

• fleece

• Luke

• The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

• After Love – Aleem Khan (writer and director)

• Boil – James Cummings (screenwriter), Hester Ruoff (producer)

• The harder the fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer and director)

• Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer and director), Liv Proctor (producer)

• Chiaroscuro – Rebecca Hall (writer and director)

Best British Animated Short

• Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

• Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Jordi Morera

• Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

Best British Short

• The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka

• Female – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

• The Palace – Jo Prichard

• stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holdenrea

• Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

Best Newcomer (voted by the public)

• Ariana DeBose

• Harris Dickinson

• Lashana Lynch

• Millicent Simmonds

• Kodi Smit-McPhee

