Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores lawsuit

The Dolphins owner described the allegations in his former head coach’s lawsuit as “false, malicious and defamatory.”

The owner of the Miami DolphinsStephen Ross, answered Wednesday night to the allegations made by Brian Flores in a lawsuit announced a day earlier, describing them as “false, malicious, and defamatory,” and vowing to defend his “personal integrity” as well as that of his organization.

On Tuesday, Flores filed a lawsuitto in a federal court of Manhattan against NFL and three teams — the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos— alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

Miami franchise owner Stephen Ross has vowed to defend his “personal integrity” as well as that of his organization against Brian Flroes’ lawsuit. AP Photo

As part of the lawsuit, flowers alleges that Ross offered him $100,000 for a loss during the 2019 season — his first as head coach — in a losing bid to bolster the value of the team’s draft pick. dolphins.

Miami fired flowers last month after three seasons with the club, including back-to-back winning campaigns in 2020 and 2021. Ross said at the time that the decision had to do with issues of “collaboration” within the organization, but flowers He maintains that his firing had to do with his refusal to lose on purpose in 2019.

Ross publicly responded to the allegations in the lawsuit for the first time Wednesday night.

“Regarding the allegations made by brian flowers, I am a man of honor and integrity, and I cannot let them go unanswered,” he said in a statement provided to multiple outlets. “I take exception to these malicious attacks very personally, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports that the NFL intends to investigate your claims, and we will fully cooperate. I look forward to that investigation and look forward to defending my personal integrity, and the integrity and values ​​of the entire organization of Miami Dolphinsof these baseless, unjust, and disqualifying claims.”

The NFL issued a statement after the lawsuit was released, noting in part that the allegations of flowers “they lacked merit.” However, a league source told Chris Mortensen of ESPN on Wednesday, that comment only addressed allegations of discrimination surrounding hiring practices. The source said he will investigate allegations that Ross offered Flores money to lose games.

flowers chatted about the allegations against Ross during an appearance on the show “GetUp!” from ESPNWednesday morning.

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we should to win football games,” he revealed. flowers in the interview “‘Take a flight, go on vacation. I’ll give you $100,000 for a loss.’ Those were his exact words. good news or bad news, but it will be the truth, it will be honest’.

“So missing the rest of the game like that was something that … Trust was lost, and there was stress on some relationships, and ultimately I think that led to my end in Miami.”