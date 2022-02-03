Djokovic would have made the decision to get vaccinated after Rafael Nadal’s triumph at the Australian Open

In this way, the Serbian, who has not competed in tournaments since November 2021, would be allowed to enter the United States, France and the United Kingdom, in order to participate in other competitions.

The tennis player Novak Djokovic would have given in his rejection of the coronavirus vaccine and finally made the decision to inoculate himself, assured the Serb’s biographer, Daniel Müksch.

According to Müksch, the triumph of Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, which made him the first tennis player in history to win 21 Grand Slam tournaments, could be the motivation for the current number 1 in the ATP ranking to accept the vaccine. “From what I’ve heard around him, I think he is getting vaccinated,” said the German. “Maybe the final in Melbourne also contributed to that. Rafael Nadal’s 21 are driving himwithout a doubt,” he added.

In this way, the Serbian, who has not competed in tournaments since November 20, 2021, would be allowed to enter the United States, which in addition to the US Open hosts three Masters 1,000, as well as France, where plays the Roland Garros, and the United Kingdom, the home of the Wimbledon Championship.

Djokovic was in the spotlight after being denied entry to Australia for failing to meet the oceanic country’s vaccination requirements, from which he was eventually deported after being denied a visa twice.

The tennis player is currently in Belgrade, Serbia, where he is preparing to play the ATP 500 in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which will be played between February 21 and 26. Unlike other tournaments, the vaccination certificate against covid-19 will not be required there.