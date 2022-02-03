Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles confirmed for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Here comes the confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles.

Demon Slayer on Nintendo Switch

According to what was shared, the title will be available next June 9, 2022 in the eShop of the console and in physical format, at least in Japan. It has been confirmed that it will have a physical and a limited edition. The limited edition will cost 11,800 yen and includes additional costumes and 16,000 Kimetsu Points.

We leave you with its premise and its PlayStation trailer in the absence of the Switch trailer being shared:

Japan was Taishō. Tanjirō is a kind boy who sells coal for a living. One day, returning home, he finds his family dead at the hands of a demon. As if that were not enough, Nezuko, his little sister, is the only survivor, but she has become a demon. Despite the painful reality he faces, Tanjirō decides to become a demon slayer to eliminate the being that killed his family and make his sister human again. It begins… a tragedy of two brothers in which the fate of humans and demons is forever linked!

It is expected to be released physically and on the Nintendo Switch eShop

