The Martínez have been protagonists in recent weeks. One of them, the Argentine Sergio “Wonder” Martinez, for his victory in Madrid, against the English Brian Rose. The other, Sonny, Uruguayan, for his unfair and controversial defeat on the same day, on Saturday, September 25, at almost the same time, in London, in view of Campbell HattonRicky’s son.

But there is a third on this side of the world: Fernando “El Puma” Martínez, who has just won important victories and who dreams of projecting himself even more. Only now the tone of voice allows the pain to be transmitted.

“Some time ago I signed for Chino Maidana Promotions, imagine how I and the rest of the team can be with the death of Acero Cali. We had just talked recently because I had a very important fight for me in December. I know that things will continue to be the same, but the blow was very hard for everyone. Like the rest of the group with Maidana at the helm, they have always behaved very well with me”.

Fernando Daniel Martínez is the current Silver WBC champion in the super flyweight division, and remains undefeated in 13 fights, all won, with 8 before the limit. His last performance was in Dubai, when he beat Mexican Gonzalo García Durán by knockout at the Atlantis hotel on August 13.

“I really want to grow and for that I train thoroughly with my coach, Rodrigo Calabrese. We’re at the Renunciamiento club, at the Dock, very close to Isla Maciel, which belongs to Negro Luis, a great guy. When my fight with Nicolás Aquino was scheduled for December 11 on ESPN Knock Out, he opened his doors for us, and we were able to train when he was very complicated by the pandemic. Calabrese organizes everything, including a fundamental issue, such as the gloves, so I was able to train with (Nicolás) Aquino, or Junior (Zárate) for example; we go to their clubs or vice versa, and we all stay sharp”.

Fernando has been in a relationship with Micaela Torta for more than four years. She also boxes. “That’s good because we share a lot of things. She trains on Wilde’s side and on Saturday nights we stay home, watching the fights; and at lunchtime, the diet is good for us to share, so we both go through the same thing, which is to watch our weight”.