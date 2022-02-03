cultured nostalgia

As a viewer you turn on the television, open your viewing platform streaming or you check what’s on the billboard and surely you realize the number of movies, plays, soap operas or even songs that are just new versions of old classics. One thing is the unstoppable retro of the 80s and 90s, and quite another to bring back William Shakespeare or Ingmar Bergman.

In troubled times, reintroducing the classics can help us have a sense of security, shelter, order. Revisiting a historical period can help us make sense of the avalanche of changes that we are experiencing today. It is another type of nostalgia, which is not what we usually talk about. Is named historical nostalgia.

According to the doctor in psychology Krystine Batcho, author of the study Nostalgia Inventoryhistorical nostalgia manifests itself when people are dissatisfied with the present. As people we can feel an emotional connection with a time that we did not live in, depending on how much we know about history or because people who did live it tell us of better times. “We can fall in love with a historical period because it has been idealized and romanticized through literature or film,” he explains.

Today we find a lot of Shakespeare in the entertainment offer, but it is not the first time that the Bard of Avon has been repackaged to attract new generations of viewers. At the time, a director like Kenneth Branagh was responsible for another resurgence. After his stint as an actor with the Royal Shakespeare Company, he began a successful career as a film director in 1989, adapting henry v.

Shakespeare’s texts have been adapted and reinterpreted countless times and, with the help of pop culture, have achieved the permanence they still have; For example, the many adaptations of Romeo and Juliet: Franco Zeffirelli’s film or Baz Luhrmann’s with Leonardo DiCaprio, until the reinvention that the musical meant West Side Storygoing through that kitsch called Shakespeare in Loveall this should be more than enough to consider William Shakespeare as pop culture.

However, that is not the perception. Although the Bardo theater has always been made accessible to the low-income population (the so-called groundlings who stood up at performances because they could only pay a penny, against the six paid by the privileged classes), to this day the idea remains that Shakespeare’s iambic pentameter is for snobs.

A recent adaptation, such as The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen (with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand), does very little to eradicate this idea of ​​elitism. The beautiful black-and-white photography and careful production design, far from being inviting, feel cold and alienating. This film does not seem to have any intention of bringing a classic story closer to the present times or of engaging in a dialogue with its audience, if it wants to create new audiences without bothering to meet them. The typical imposition of Shakespeare as an absolute maximum.

Something similar happens with a series like Station Eleven (HBO), where a troop of nomadic actors in a dystopian future are dedicated to staging Shakespeare plays, to bring some hope and entertainment to survivors of a pandemic. Faced with so many social, cultural and economic problems that a future like this poses, the introduction of Shakespeare as a canon is shocking, to say the least.

Station Eleven It would have been more interesting if the traveling symphony staged something completely new and not Shakespeare. What is the use of burning down the “Museum of Civilization” when the only way to reconcile the incoming generation with the outgoing one will be through the reinterpretation of the classics? In real life, the new generations are not showing the slightest patience for this ritual that is the courier pass. And honestly, they don’t have to.

Taking another look at the recent cultural offer, other standards appear such as Anton Chekhov and his Uncle Vanyaused as a common thread in the film Drive My Car. In 2018, the centenary of Ingmar Bergman was celebrated in Sweden with a major exhibition at the Museum of Performing Arts, among other cultural activities. But such a celebration extended to become a rescue of his intellectual property, with a remake from Scenes From a Marriage for HBO, the film-tribute that is Bergman Island or even the nice references to his work within Rifkin’s Festival by Woody Allen.

Since before the death of the famous composer Stephen Sondheim, just in 2021, the rescue of his legacy had already begun. An appearance of your theme Being Alive within the success of Netflix, A Marriage Story, played by Adam Driver in one of the most emotional scenes; the great tribute that a film like Tick, tick… Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda; or the new adaptation of Steven Spielberg to West Side Storyone of the most recognized musicals in Sondheim’s career.

But, who benefits from the reintroduction of the classics? On the one hand, the owners of such properties; and on the other, those who have built a business or a reputation based on said properties. Shakespeare is in the public domain, but for example, Bob Dylan has just sold his entire catalog to Sony Music for close to 200 million dollars and a film about his life is already being prepared, with none other than Timothée Chalamet. “As long as it continues to make money, we’re going to continue to see this,” explained Krystine Batcho in an interview for the American Psychological Association.

In theory, it is we, the public, who benefit the most from the fact that art and knowledge –previously approved by official bodies– can reach us in the form of entertainment. But when each new generation is once again exposed to the same classics with the full force of the ruling machine, where are the new voices and the new forms? Cultured nostalgia is still nostalgia.

At school, teachers tell you that “to break the rules you must first know them”, a respectable way of bringing students closer to knowledge. But for all those in positions of advantage, it will always be easier to talk about what they already know than to sit back and listen and learn… or perhaps unlearn. The idea of ​​having to start from scratch terrifies them.

BRIEF

The Tragedy of Macbeth It is available through the Apple TV Plus platform, but it is also shown in Mexico City at the Cineteca Nacional.

In theaters, the Thai horror film the medium arrives in theaters from February 3.

It’s official! Netflix’s business now is soap operas: Who killed Sarah? has ceased to be a series to finally be recognized by the platform as a “fusion” with a telenovela, and along the same lines it is dark desire, which launched its second season on February 2. Does Netflix feel footsteps on the roof?

But if it’s about disguised soap operas, Sex, modesty and tears 2the sequel to that successful 1999 Mexican film – which was previously a play – arrives on HBO Max on February 4.