Cruz Azul invests the same money in eight reinforcements that it paid for Orbelín Pineda

The cement directive established the necessary negotiations to strengthen its workforce without making the large outlays that they used to spend in other times

MEXICO.- The winter market has closed in the MX League and both analysts and fans consider that Blue Cross It is the team that has been best reinforced in this transfer window.

However, that label could go up one more step if it is considered that the cement club invested the same amount in eight soccer players that it paid Chivas in December 2018 for Orbelín Pineda, who just came out as a free player in this transfer window by not renewing his contract with The Machine.

Cruz Azul presented its first five reinforcements. @Blue Cross

The amount? Just over 12 million dollars, the same as it cost Blue Cross the acquisition of pineda, from Guadalajara, ahead of Clausura 2019.

Multiple sources consulted by ESPN They confirmed -dollars more, dollars less- the breakdown of the figures that the institution paid for its eight reinforcements between December and January, as well as the duration of the contracts and some conditions of each negotiation:

Cruz Azul reinforcements for Clausura 2022 Player Transfer Percentage Contract *1 Christian Tabo $3.0 million 100% 3 years *2 Uriel Antuna 0 fifty% 4 years *3 Alejandro Mayorga 0 Loan 1 year *4 Carlos Rodriguez $2.3m 100% 4 years *5 Erik Lira $4.0 million 80% 4 years *6 Louis Abram $0.5m Loan 1 year *7 Angel Romero $0.25m Free 1 year *8 Ivan Morales $2.0 million 80% 4 years Total estimated investment: 12.05 million dollars (mdd).

The drastic reduction in the budget of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul towards the club compared to the era of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, a fugitive from Mexican justice since a federal judge issued an arrest warrant on him on July 29, 2020, as well as the strong economic impact of the pandemic, forced the current celestial board to carry out financial and sports reengineering at all levels.

Sources consulted by ESPN They assure that the instruction to reduce the number of players on the squad and the payroll came from the president of the Cooperative’s Board of Directors, Víctor Manuel Velázquez, who found absurd salaries and conditions in many contracts signed in the ‘Billy’ era Alvarez.

It was then that the sports area did its job, with executive president Álvaro Dávila, sports director Héctor Lara and a new sports intelligence office with analysts and scouts to get reinforcements and place many of the players who already wanted to leave the team or well that they did not accept the proposed renewal conditions in the face of the new economic and administrative reality of the club.

Dávila, Lara and their work team negotiated the sale of Jonathan Rodríguez to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia and Guillermo Fernández to Boca Juniors when it seemed imminent that in a few months, both “Cabecita” and “Pol” would suggest Pineda’s steps to go free from the club.

In another type of negotiation, they achieved a virtual 2×1 with Chivas by giving up 50% of the Robert Alvarado in exchange also for half of the rights of Uriel Antuna, as well as the free loan of Alejandro Mayorga, with a non-mandatory purchase option of 2.8 million dollars until December 31, 2022.

The board also managed to send louis romo to Rayados, when he only had one year left on his contract and had notified the club of his decision not to renew with Blue Crossin exchange for the also selected Mexican, Carlos Rodríguez, two years younger than Romo, in an operation valued between clubs at 7.3 million dollars: 5 million dollars from Luis and 2.3 million more than the sky-blue club paid to Monterrey to complete the transfer in final sale .

The joint work of Velázquez, Dávila, Lara and the legal and sports intelligence departments also managed to reduce the payroll (player salaries) of Blue Cross in about 80 million pesos per year, according to the sources consulted by ESPN.

This is largely explained by the loss of 13 players and the addition of eight reinforcements, but also by getting rid of high salaries such as ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Yoshimar Yotún, and also ending the relationship with some “widows of ‘Billy’ ”, as the stratospheric salaries of players who did not have the cartel for said economic perceptions were known, such as Lucas Passerini, Walter Montoya, Alex Castro, Jonathan Borja or Ángel Orelien, a Panamanian player who did not see a single minute in the first team and earned 6 million pesos a year (300 thousand USD).

As the culmination of a transfer market in which, as if that were not enough, Blue Cross He reduced the average age of the squad, there is the fact that five of his reinforcements came by purchase, one as a free player and two more with a purchase option: Abram for 4.5 million dollars and Mayorga for 2.8 million USD.

Details of the negotiations:

1* Tabó was the definitive purchase of 100 percent of its rights in exchange for 3 million dollars from Puebla.

2* and 3* Antuna and Mayorga arrived from Chivas in the negotiation for Roberto Alvarado, in which Guadalajara retains 50% of “Brujo” Antuna and Cruz Azul 50% of “Piojo” Alvarado for a future sale, while the de Mayorga is a free loan for La Maquina.

4* Cruz Azul bought 100% of Rodríguez’s pass in exchange for giving up 100% of Luis Romo’s pass and a difference of 2.3 million dollars to Monterrey.

5* Pumas kept 20% of the value of Erik Lira for a future sale, after receiving 4 million dollars from Cruz Azul.

6* Cruz Azul paid just under 500 thousand dollars to Abram’s representative and the player for the operation, at no cost with Granada, except to absorb 100% of the Peruvian soccer player’s salary.

7*Romero received a signing bonus for him and his representative of close to 250 thousand dollars, and when arriving as a free player, there is no transfer cost or loan with any other club.

8* Cruz Azul paid 400 thousand USD to Colo-Colo, who keeps 20% of the value of Morales for a future transfer. In addition, La Maquina also spent an additional 1.6 million dollars for the player and the agency that represents him, with which he was able to unlock the operation.