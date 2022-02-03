“Cruella”: 10 things you probably didn’t know about the movie starring Emma Stone Disney+ NNDC | SPORT-PLAY

The public is already discovering the story of one of the most iconic villains of all time: the legendary Cruella de Vil. Until this Friday, June 11, Disney + subscribers have time to contract the Premier Access of “cruella” to enjoy the film that is on the lips of many, and that is also being screened in theaters available in the region.

In the story, actress Emma Stone plays Estella, a smart, creative and determined young woman who lives off scams and other misdeeds on the streets of London, but is determined to become famous for her designs. When Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend, notices the talent of the young designer, a path of transformation begins for Estella that will lead her to lean on her evil side and become the elegant Cruella, an excessive woman. and eager for revenge.

To celebrate Cruella de Vil’s arrival on Disney+, we’re sharing a few facts about the intriguing story, charismatic cast, canine charm, and more from her iconic film.

1. A STORY OF ORIGINS

The story of “cruella” goes back to the childhood and adolescence of Cruella de Vil -born with the name of Estella- to discover the circumstances in which she grew up and try to understand the origins of her evil. “What we wanted to explore was why she was the way she was, what had made her become Cruella de Vil, who she was as a child, where she came from, and so on. The only thing that the public knew about Cruella was that she wanted to make a Dalmatian fur coat, so from the beginning, we decided that in order to give something new to the public, we had to subvert their expectations, “explains Andrew Gunn, producer. from “cruella”.

2. THE LEGACY OF THE 101 DALMATIANS

Like the story of “cruella”takes place before the events of the movies 101 DALMATIANS (from both the 1961 animated classic and the 1996 live-action version), costume designer Jenny Beavan had creative freedom in envisioning looks for the characters. Two elements that should have been present were the use of black and white in Cruella and the strong imprint of the Dalmatians, but the page was practically blank from there. “I did look at the characters of Horacio and Gaspar in the animated version. I felt there was something very charming about the way they were drawn and their colors, so I brought that to Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser’s costumes,” says the designer, adding: “On the other hand, as for Cruella, I made sure it was believable that she would eventually look like the character in Glenn Close’s 1996 performance.”

3. BORN TO BE CRUELTY

From day one, the name of “cruella” had the face of actress Emma Stone. “I can’t imagine another actress who could define Estella’s journey to Cruella as specifically and as vividly as Emma Stone, because she brings so much humor, such sharpness, such richness to the character, and at the same time makes it so real…”comments producer Marc Platt, while Andrew Gunn adds: “Emma Stone has an extraordinary ability to play an unpleasant and selfish character, and at the same time win over the public. She can go from mean to heartbreaking in a matter of seconds. She is an actress who makes the audience want her to win at the end of the movie. She has an impeccable knack for humor and really inhabits the characters she creates, making them all distinct and memorable.”

4. A MOMENT, A PLACE

The historical moment and the place in which it takes place “cruella” They perfectly accompany the emotional process that the protagonist is going through. Most of the action takes place in the London of the seventies, a disruptive time in the worlds of music and fashion, crossed by emerging movements such as punk. This sociocultural context is the ideal framework for Cruella’s metamorphosis: from a quarrelsome Dickensian orphan to a rebellious, resourceful, bold and highly skilled anti-heroine. Along the way, she gets to know herself and learns to be true to herself. “It was very interesting, because it was the first time that we had a live-action character based on an animation that we were going to set in the real world, and not in a fictional fairy tale land. It was an opportunity to stretch the limits. London was the center of fashion and anarchy at the time. An extraordinary parallel with Cruella”says producer Kristin Burr.

5. A LOT OF ROCK N’ ROLL

The soundtrack of “cruella” -available on audio platforms and digital stores- is an explosion of emerging rock from the ’70s, more traditional pop sounds and current music. Recently, “Call me Cruella” was released, the original song of the film performed by Florence + The Machine that leads the soundtrack. “The music of the film is almost like another character. Craig (Gillespie, director of “Cruel”) he found a way to infuse the film with extraordinary rock and roll songs, which are heard and yet the lyrics of the songs never clash with the dialogue. The music injects energy and a sense of rebellion into the film,” comments Andrew Gunn. Other songs that make up the eclectic album? Blondie’s “One Way or Another”, The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go”, Queen’s “Stone Cold Crazy”, Bee Gees’ “Whisper, Whisper”, The Doors’ “Five to One” and “Whole Lotta Love” by Ike & Tina Turner.

6. FOREVER PUNK

the aesthetics of “cruella” it is strongly permeated by the spirit of punk. Beyond the presence of bands like The Clash or Blondie on the soundtrack, Estella’s wardrobe also bears a strong imprint of this countercultural movement of the late ’70s, with nods to iconic designers like Vivienne Westwood, and artistic exponents as the German punk and new wave singer Nina Hagen. The character’s hairstyle and makeup, meanwhile, are also heavily influenced by punk. Nadia Stacey, hair and makeup designer at “cruella”, says that the legendary singer Debbie Harry, leader of the band Blondie, was his inspiration for Estella. “It’s a subtle style, but beautiful, and a bit provocative,” describes the designer.

7. DREAMED LOCATIONS

“cruella” It was filmed at Shepperton Film Studios, outside of London, and in 44 incredible locations in the British capital over 40 days. As the story takes place in the seventies, many of those locations were adapted to the style and aesthetics of that time. In turn, the aerial shots of the city of London, which has changed so much in the last 50 years, were digitally retouched. Some of the locations that are seen in the film are the typical stores of Portobello Road; the imposing Engelfield House and its surrounding estate for the Baroness’s country house exteriors; Royal Air Force Station RAF Halton for the exteriors of the Baroness’s London home, Ipswitch Manor; the elegant area of ​​Westminster, in the center of London, next to The Mall, around the baroness’s house; an old cement headquarters in Aldermaston for the offices of the Tattletale newspaper; and the Greenwich Naval College for the red carpet sequences, parks, and various car-on-the-street scenes.

8. PROTECTED AND RESPECTED DOGS

What would Cruella be without Dalmatians? Unsurprisingly, the canine presence in the new movie is an important part of the story. Following that premise, the creative team assembled a small cast of animal actors, made up mostly of rescued dogs and others from the homes of the film’s handlers, who made sure the dogs were well cared for and trained before filming. In addition, all scenes that included animals were closely monitored by the American animal protection organization The Humane Society. In turn, a great deal of special effects work was used to generate other dogs by computer, such as the Baroness’s three Dalmatians. Max Wood, visual effects supervisor for “cruella”, Note that digital animations were used more than expected, and also in very detailed close-ups.

9. AN ICONIC SCENE

The scene from the animated version of 101 DALMATIANS in which Cruella madly drives a Panther De Ville to catch her puppies that escape in a truck is one of the most remembered in cinema. In “cruella”, the team knew they wanted to include a sequence that referenced that iconic scene. For that, two Panther De Ville models were created for the film. One of them, in bronze, is stolen by Cruella when she needs to make a quick escape from a party, leading to a live-action version of the iconic scene from the 1961 animated classic.

10. A FABULOUS PREMIERE

The world premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, with the stars of the film in attendance, marked Disney’s return to the iconic red carpet. With a look worthy of the glamor of Cruella, Emma Stone was present and confessed her enthusiasm for sharing the story with fans. Also in attendance were the director, Craig Gillespie, and actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays the character of Anita.

