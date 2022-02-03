CrossfireX tops Xbox game ticket holders for February

Microsoft revealed the latest titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in February.

The latest lineup on Xbox Game Pass includes but is not limited to Contrast, Telling Lies, Dreamscaper on February 3, before Besiege (Game Preview), CrossfireX, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Edge of Eternity, The Last Kids on Earth, and Death Crew on February 10.

While Ark: Survival is currently available on Xbox Games Pass, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition will also be available on February 14. What does Valentine’s Day say to survive? That sounds likely in anticipation of Ark 2, which was originally announced at the 2020 Game Awards, in which Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel played a major role.

However, since the announcement of Ark 2 there have been very few discoveries about it. It’s been over a year since Vin Diesel defended his prehistoric tribe from an unexpected ambush (oh, and there was also a T-Rex), but nothing else has been shared since then. What we do know is that on a yet-to-be-announced release date, Ark 2 will be an Xbox exclusive with Vin Diesel serving as executive producer.

Finally, Infernax also arrives on February 14. There are also new DLC and game updates for Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator, both of which are available now.

While all of these new games are coming to Xbox consoles in February, that means more will be saying goodbye to Game Pass users. Starting February 15, fans will have to say goodbye to Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer.