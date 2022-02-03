Craving ramen? Prepare this delicious dish in the style of Selena + Chef

Selena Gomez has shown us that the pandemic can be a learning moment and it is that thanks to its Selena + Chef program where do you learn to to cook hand in hand with renowned professionals of the gastronomic area, has managed to prepare delicious cymbals just following the instructions through a screen, just like this rich spicy miso ramen that we will teach you to prepare today.

The ramen is one of the dishes oriental most popular around the world and although it may seem very complex to prepare, the truth is that this version is quite simple and quick to prepare, so much so that even Selena was able to achieve it with great ease, all this thanks to the help of candice kumaifood writer, famous for her interpretation of the healthy foodthat is why this recipe is full of ingredients with many nutrients.

Ramen

Ingredients

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1/2 onion

1/2 cup red miso paste

1/2 cup of tahini

2 tablespoons Chili Paste (or Sirachia-type sauce)

1 cup of shiitake mushrooms

200 grams of ramen noodles

2 eggs

8 cups of water

1 cup of spinach

4 spring onions

1 tablespoon coriander

1/4 avocado

Sesame

Shichimi togarashi (Japanese 7 chili spice)

Start by thinly slicing the onionthen place the Sesame oil in a saucepan over medium heat and add the onion, fry until transparent, meanwhile remove the stem from the mushroomsslice into thin slices and integrate them with the onion, On the other hand, place a pot with enough Water and when it starts to boil add the eggscook for six minutes and then remove from the water to stop cooking.

Selena’s journey through the kitchen has left us with dozens of excellent recipes. Photo: YouTube @HBO Max

Add the tahini and the miso paste to your pot with the onionthen add the Water and let everything integrate to form the base from your ramenalso add the chili paste and adjust the seasoning. Place a pot with enough water and when it is boiling add the noodles, cook until they are soft and retain their firmness, strain and reserve. Cut the spring onions in thin slices and cilantro finely

to assemble your ramen place a little noodle in the bottom of a Bowl and fill with ramen broth what did you prepare with mushrooms Y onionaccompanies with avocado sliced ​​on top, halved boiled egg, a little spinach, spring onions Y cilantrofinish seasoning your plate with the japanese spicesthe sesame and enjoy.