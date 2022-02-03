Colon cancer: symptoms and how to prevent

The colon cancer it has become one of the most common types of cancer among Mexicans, surpassing even stomach cancer. Find out what their symptom and how can you to prevent.

The colon cancer or colorectal is a type of cancer that originates in the colon or rectum. In general, it originates with the growth of tissue or a tumor called a noncancerous polyp, which can begin to grow in the thickness of the wall of the colon or rectum and over time become cancerous.

There are several factors that can cause the

colon cancer

among them the low intake of fiber, the increase in refined sugars in the diet, lack of exercise and the consumption of nitrites, which is present in processed meats and roast beef.

The chance of getting colorectal cancer is higher in adults, after the age of 50.

This February 4, with the slogan “For fairer care”, World Cancer Day highlights the importance of providing quality care, with warmth and without distinction, bringing health personnel and patients closer together to achieve a common goal, to win to cancer. pic.twitter.com/VXp0WqRgIC — Ins Nal Cancerology (@incanMX) January 31, 2022

The colon cancer It has become the third most frequent type of cancer in Mexico, surpassing even stomach cancer, which years ago represented the main cause of death due to cancers in the digestive tract.

According to the coloproctologist surgeon, Alfonso Calvillo Briones, the data of the American Union for 2021 established that about 45 thousand people were diagnosed with colon cancer and about 15,000 of rectal cancer, which he considered an alarming figure and which represents a public health problem.

Colon cancer, what are its symptoms?

In its initial stage, the colon cancer does not present symptom. In a more advanced state, it presents:

Change in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea.

Constipation or reduction in the diameter of the stool (stool) for several days.

Sensation that you need to defecate and that does not go away after doing so.

Dark stool color or fresh blood in the stool (although the stool is often normal in color).

Cramps or abdominal pain.

Unexplained weight loss.

How to prevent colon cancer?

Specialists argue that the best way to

to prevent

the colon cancer or colorectal is maintaining good health, highlighting the contribution of fiber, the reduction of refined sugars in diets and exercising.

pexels

They also suggest that packaged foods should be avoided, since most come with preservatives that release nitrites when consumed, the same ones that are released by roasted and smoked meats, and that when in contact with the mucosa of the colon leads to a chronic inflammatory process that ends in the formation of polyps.

Finally, specialists urge people over 50 years of age to have a colonoscopy, as it is the best way to to prevent the progress of a possible colon cancer.

I