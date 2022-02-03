Colin Farrell: Biography of the actor behind The Penguin, from The Batman

Colin Farrell never repeat a performance. The man has earned the respect of critics by breaking the conventions of leading Hollywood actors and seeking strange and different roles in independent cinema. In a way he is like a Brad Pittbeing remembered for his face but receiving excellent reviews being what is called a character actor, delivering unusual performances in each of his works, whether good or bad. Let’s talk more about him.

Who is Colin Farrell?

Colin Farrell is an Irish actor who has achieved great fame in Hollywood participating in both dramas and action blockbusters. The man is not only known for his screen presence but has also been critically acclaimed, even being considered the 5th best actor in Irish history.

The man made his film and television debut in the late 1990s, with his first major film being The War Zone with Tim Rothwhich won him a place in Hollywood with films like Tigerland, American Outlaws, Phone Booth, SWAT, Minority Report, Daredevil, Alexander and many others. Likewise, the actor has left his mark on independent cinema with acclaimed films such as In Bruges, The Lobster, Y The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

How old is Colin Farrell?

Colin Farrell He was born on May 31, 1976. He is currently 45 years old.

Where is Colin Farrell from?

Colin Farrell was born in Castleknock, Dublin, Ireland.. He studied at Gaiety School of Acting but stopped coming.

What was Colin Farrell like as a young man?

Colin Farrell He has a career spanning more than 20 years in the cinema, and although he hasn’t changed much, many remember him from his early days. Here is a photo of the actor early in his career.

Colin Farrell in the late 90s. Ben Curtis – PA Images

Movies where Colin Farrell participates

Colin Farrell He has an extensive filmography with 64 acting credits to date. Being one of the most versatile actors of his time, the man has been involved in various genres from drama to black comedy, science fiction and even fantasy. These are his most recognized films

telephone booth

Brilliant claustrophobic work of Joel Schumacher which demonstrates the actor’s talents by taking the entire film on his own, playing a man who is threatened in a phone booth by someone he can’t see.

Alexander

Although this film was hated by critics and historians, it remains one of the most relevant interpretations of Colin Farrell despite the fact that his character is very simple and without many dimensions.

In Bruges

One of the great works of Farrell. Directed and written by the genius of black comedy Martin McDonagh follows two criminals hiding in witches, Belgium after a failed attack.

Seven Psychopaths

Second collaboration of Farrell with McDonagh, this time with an incredible cast. The actor plays an actor who dreams of finishing his movie script and ends up getting involved with various psychopaths after placing an ad in the newspaper.

The Lobster

Brilliant work between Colin Farrell and Yorgos Lanthimos with his strange view of life. The play follows two people who go to an island and are given 45 days to find a romantic partner. If they fail, they turn into animals.

Colin Farrell in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Colin Farrell interprets Percival Gravesa auror high level and Director of Magical Security for MACUSA, responsible for protecting wizards. However, in the story it is revealed that he is actually the villain. Grindelwald, character who was approached by Johnny Depp in the following tape, and by Mads Mikkelsen in the third part.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Second collaboration of Colin Farrell and Yorgos Lanthimos in which he plays a doctor who develops a relationship with a young man with whom he has a connection in the past.

How is Colin Farrell as The Penguin, from The Batman?

Colin Farrell as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. MEGA

Colin Farrell will play the Penguin in The Batman, as a mob boss. Little is known about the character, but the man looks unrecognizable in his makeup.