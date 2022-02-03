Cinema in the park will have free movies on the air in Santiago this summer

The summer activities organized by the Municipality of Santiago add a new family panorama for these holidays: the cycle cinema in the park.

As its name reveals, it will take films to different green areas of the commune, which can be enjoyed outdoors, at sunset and free of charge.

Also, they do not require registration. You just have to look for the dates that will be held in the nearest park, schedule yourself and that day bring a blanket to see the show.

And add the whole family to this panorama, that the titles that will be exhibited, between February 7 and 26they are feature films especially aimed at boys and girls and they have the grace that they were recently released.

The debut of Cinema in the park will be on Monday, February 7 and Tuesday, February 8 at the kings parkfacing Calle Cueto, with two movie nights under the stars.

On the first day you will be able to enjoy cruel (2021), a Disney film starring Emma Stone and that tells the origins of the popular villain; while in the second it will be exhibited Luca (2021), Pixar’s animated adventure centered on the friendship of amusing sea creatures.

Movie summer under the stars

Then the loop will go to Forest parkat Purisima Street, with the screening on Wednesday the 9th of another Pixar animated film, Soul (2020), winner of an Oscar, and on Thursday 10 Raya and the last dragon (2021), also from Disney studios.

Meanwhile, on Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th it will be the turn of the O’Higgins Parkin front of the municipal swimming pool, where there will be functions of cruel Y Luca.

Finally the cycle will close in the Almagro Parkat Paseo Bulnes, where neighbors can enjoy Soul Y Raya and the last dragonon Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26, respectively.

In addition to Cinema in the park, another activity is taking open-air movie performances in the commune, which every Saturday night arrives at the Paseo Bandera underpass.

There, during February there will be exhibitions of animated feature films my neighbor totoro (February 5th), The girl who jumped through time (February 12) and finally Nahuel and the magic book (February 19), recent national premiere by director Germán Acuña.

Also check this guide with more free panoramas for the month of February in Santiago.