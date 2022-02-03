Cincinnati Bengals will wear a black jersey in the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they will wear his jersey black color at Super Bowl LVIon February 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The duel for the trophy vince lombardi It will take place at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams in Inglewood, California, but the AFC champion Bengals were designated as the home team because of the NFL’s rotation in its championship games.

Last year the superbowl was made in Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a National Conference team that was designated as a local by rotation. The NFL designates the venue for its title race three years in advance.

Cincinnati shared a photograph on their networks showing the sweater black with the number nine on his pin Joe Burrow accompanied by the white covers with bright oranges that they will use to measure themselves against the Rams, who will have to wear a white uniform.

In the National Football League the decision of the uniform that the teams have to wear in the superbowl it is influenced by the past, whether winning or losing, of each team when it comes to playing this championship with the intention of achieving success.

In history, the Bengals have only entered the game for the trophy. vince lombardi twice, Super Bowl XVI and XXIII; He lost both to the San Francisco 49ers, in the first they used their black jersey, in the second white.

Although there is no tendency for Cincinnatistatistics show that in the most recent 17 super bowls14 teams that wore a white jersey were champions.

Los Angeles Rams accumulate four trips to the match for the title of the NFL. They were crowned in Super Bowl XXXIV with their blue jersey and lost the XIV, XXXVI and LIII editions, when they wore white.

In total they have been disputed 55 Super Bowls since 1967 of which the American Conference, to which the Bengals belong, won 27, of which in 10 the champion’s jersey was dark in color and 17 times they triumphed with the white uniform.

The numbers are almost identical in the 28 victories boasted by the teams in the National Conference; 10 when their teams wore a dark colored jersey and 18 when they played in white.

The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles on February 8; They will train at Drake Stadium at the University of California.

