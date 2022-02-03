Chris Evans confesses that he would love to have a date with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes will not like this at all!, Chris Evans our handsome Glam Evans confessed a few years ago something that now that Camila Hair This single woman could represent something MONUMENTAL, but is it possible that ‘El Capitan America’ and the singer of ‘Havana’ can form a couple?, this was answered by the interpreter.

The day Chris Evans confessed that Camila Cabello was his crush

Can you imagine that the handsome Avenger confess that you are his ideal woman? well a couple of years ago Camila Hair He knew or felt that the most eligible bachelor in the world publicly admit that he is mega in love with her.

In an interview for the night program of Jimmy Fallon, Chris Evans revealed that he would love to date the actress and singer who is 16 years his junior:

“Camila Cabello, absolutely, if I could have a date with her, I would have it with great pleasure,” said the actor.

Thus, leaving behind the rumors about the supposed romance of ‘Captain America’ and Selena Gomez, it is more than clear to us that Chris Evans he likes Latin women!

What does Camila Cabello think about Chris Evans’ declaration of love?

After two years of the intense declaration of the 40-year-old superhero, the news had lost strength until just a few months ago Camila Hair He ended his relationship of just over a year with Shawn Mendez(and who we think he would marry very soon).

In the most recent interview of the Cuban interpreter, in the program of Ellen Degeneresthe young singer finally decided to clarify whether or not she would like to go on a date with our boyfriend Chris:

“He’s a very handsome guy, I admire him, but he’s not my type,” the actress flatly expressed.

The singer answers Getty Images

Camila Cabello’s response to the actor saddened fans as we all wondered, how is it possible that she doesn’t like one of the most handsome men in the world? Perhaps it is that the great age difference is an impediment for the singer to feel attracted to him, the other possible theory is that perhaps she still hopes to return with her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend, and with whom we saw her walk after finishing together with your dog.

So far we do not know the sentimental situation of Camila and Shawn Mendes, but we hope they return and although we are enthroned that they publicly rejected Chris Evans actually deep down it’s a relief that they don’t beat the actor, we still have hope!