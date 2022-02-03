Chiquimarco and Chacón fight on Twitter: “You never beat me at anything”

Midtime Editorial

Don’t get hot, irons! The controversial play of the penalty that gave Mexico the victory this Wednesday against Panama seemed to ignite the spirits of Marco Antonio Rodriguez and Francisco Chacon than from the canaleros themselves, since The two former referees fought on Twitter and took out “rags in the sun” each other, making it clear that friends, what is called friends, are not.

El Tri beat the Central Americans with a dubious marking in the area for an alleged foul on Diego Lainez in which the VAR never intervened. It was then that Paco Chacón published on his social networks that the infraction was “non-existent” and Chiquimarco went for the jugularaccusing him of “wanting to see Mexico out of the World Cup.”

‘Fiasco’ and ‘loser’; what Chiquimarco and Chacón said to each other

Paquito Chaconwho works as an arbitration analyst at TV Azteca, responded with a more aggressive tone when describing his critic as “take care of chambas” and even called him coaching fiascorecalling the failed passage of Rodríguez as technical director in the Spanish Salamanca.

And how Chiquimarcowho works at Televisa, could not let such an offense go by, he told his counterpart that “he could never beat him at anything”remembering that he went to World Cups as a referee and the other never had that distinction.

I welcome your kisses, they are still sour as always. I would like to read an argument of yours related to the arbitration issue. Of course I am still undefeated and will continue to be undefeated but it was not because of cheating, lying, manipulating or treacherous. PS You could never beat me at anything. – The Coach Referee (@ChiquimarcoMx) February 3, 2022

Even Codesal got Chacón and Chiquimarco into their lawsuit

​Already hot behind the keyboard, these two characters who now inhabit the media “smeared” a former World Cup whistle in 1990 as Edgardo Codesal, whom Chiquimarco gave as an example to support his point that it was a penalty against Diego Lainez.

Chacón questioned him because he was hiding “behind the skirts” of Codesal and affirmed that Chiquimarco wants the position of the Referees Commission that Arturo Brizio currently holds, in addition to call it “unbearable” and that not even TUDN want it.

Have you already gone to get under the skirts of Codesal? you can’t alone or what? But I already understood, you are after the bone of the Referees Commission because in your job nobody wants you, said by your colleagues, you are: disastrous, you know everything, it looks good, a bad person, just like a referee https://t.co /0rKMssdo37 – Francisco Chacón (@pacochaconmx) February 3, 2022

