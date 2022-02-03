Chiquimarco accuses Chacón of “liar and treacherous” and calls him a thief

Marco Antonio Rodríguez and Francisco Chacón, former Mexican referees, exchanged accusations on social networks during the Mexico match against Panama

The Mexican former referees, Marco Antonio Rodriguez Y Francisco Chacon, they discussed through social networks, making it clear that there is no empathy between them.

Francisco Chacón discussed with Marco Antonio Rodríguez on social networks. imago7

“Do you want to see Mexico out of the World Cup? I am not surprised of you and your behavior outside the field of play and inside. I do know you, don’t manipulate people,” Rodríguez attacked his former counterpart.

Chacón’s response was forceful when he wrote that “I know you better, you are a caretaker”, in addition to making fun of his work as a coach by reproaching him for “you were a fiasco”, and refuting that he does want to see Mexico in the World.

“Have you already gone to get under the skirts of Codesal? You can’t do it alone or what? But I already understood, you’re after the bone of the Referees Commission because nobody wants you in your job, said by your colleagues, you are: disastrous, he knows everything, he looks good, a bad person, just like a referee”.

‘Chiquimarco’ made his former partner in Mexican arbitration see that “Edgardo Codesal is the mentor of a winning generation of arbitration” and that Chacón’s work in this area of ​​Mexican soccer was a “fallacy”.

Likewise, he refuted Chacón that he would like to read an argument of his related to the arbitration issue and that “of course I am still undefeated and I will continue undefeated, but it was not because of cheating, lying, manipulating or treacherous… You could never beat me at anything.”

“Always with your airs of greatness,” replied a mocking Chacón, who attacked: “No one has ever beaten you in anything, you are a God, thank you for existing.”