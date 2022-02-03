Chevrolet Spark will go out of production this year, without a direct replacement

A GM spokesman in the United States confirmed the end of the Chevrolet Spark for next August. The current generation of the urban did not achieve the expected success.

On the sixth anniversary of its current generation (which we have never seen in Colombia), and 20 years since its initial release, the chevrolet spark has already decreed the end of its production. At least for the United States, where he will later leave the windows and will leave the brand portfoliowhich will then be more focused on SUV-type vehicles.

quoted by media Car Scoopsa GM representative in the North American country confirmed that “the Spark will be produced until August 2022 and will then be phased out of the Chevrolet product lineup. Customers looking for comfort, functionality and style at an affordable price will have Strong options in the Chevrolet compact SUV lineup“.

Until now the fourth generation Chevrolet Spark, produced in South Korea, was the cheapest car of the brand in the United States. And in fact, one of the cheapest in that country, at a base price of $13,600, about $53.5 million Colombians. Now, that position will be occupied by the old trackercalled there Trax, from US$21,400 or US$84.1 million.

Chevrolet Spark: small as its sales

The reality is that this city car, which was already closer to an Onix-type subcompact hatchback, never had the expected level of sales for the brand. From 33,480 units sold in 2020, it fell to just 24,460 registrations in 2021. A very modest figure in a country where the best-selling car, the Ford F-Series, registered 726,004 units last year.

Therefore, the decision to remove it from the product line-up it was hardly predictableas has happened with all the rest of the brand’s models they are not SUVslike Cruze and Impala.

In its 2022 model, the Chevrolet Spark sold in the United States has a 1.4 liter four cylindernaturally aspirated, with 98 hp of power Y 127Nm of torquemated to a five-speed manual or CVT automatic.

It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, native Wi-Fi, 10 airbagsreverse camera, autonomous emergency brakinglane departure warning and semi-autonomous parking, all this as standard. Even so, its entry version still had manual opening windows by crank.

Goodbye to the ‘city cars’

It is not clear if the end of its production will be only for the United States, or if it will also stop being offered in South Korea. Most likely it is the final farewell to this carwhich no longer corresponds to the plans advanced by GM and which also means Chevrolet’s exit from the entry segment.

Just left the Chevrolet Beat that is still sold in Colombiaalso with the days numbered after the closure of the plant in India, where its CKD was produced.

Oscar Julian Restrepo Mantilla. Source: CarScoops.



