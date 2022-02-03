Chevrolet Silverado EV has more than 110,000 reservations in the United States

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, revealed that the new Chevrolet Silverado EV has more than 110,000 orders in the US.

In addition, reservations from more than 240 fleet operators have been included with a refundable deposit of $100. Now, the orders are focused on the version Silverado EV RST First Edition 2024 with electrical systems 673 hp.

Speaking of the new electric pick-up, will use the GMC Hummer platform and will sport a futuristic look. In fact, it will incorporate important functions such as steerable rear wheels.

Electric pick-up: data

In addition, with the new WOW mode, it is capable of go from 0 to 96 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. What’s more, its loading platform can be fully extended or partially towards the cabin, leaving aside the rear porthole of the interior.

In fact, two types of lid and a mobile trunk, which can be slid over the load compartment edge. This, in order to facilitate the use of tools and spare parts for the job.

Internally, it will incorporate a new panoramic sunroof, modular seats and a digital instrument cluster. It will also have a huge screen for the multimedia system, a generous front trunk and partitions to separate objects.

On the other hand, this new and powerful electric pick-up is will produce at the Zero plant in Michigan. In fact, your mission is to go a step beyond of the successful Ford F-150 Lightning.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.



