Charlie D’Amelio, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo rescue platform shoes

The way we add inches to height through footwear is changing. If for a long time we did not conceive another way to do it than through the fine heel of the stilettoscurrent trends invite us to bet on comfort, making the square heel take over boots, ankle boots and sandals. And it seems that the Generation Z has found another way of not giving up height, but also comfort, and they have done so by bringing back a characteristic proposal from the 70s: the platform shoes. Have they come back to stay?









According to the main voices of Generation Z, experts in bringing from the past styles that we had almost forgotten in a very personal way, the answer is yes: the platforms are going to succeed. actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo, for example, he opted for them during his visit to the White House, where he appeared in a suit tweed from Chanel belonging to the spring/summer 1995 collection, thus also demonstrating the interest of her generation in fashion vintage. To complete the look, the 18-year-old artist chose some white platform shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. A shoe that he uses frequently in his different public appearances.









In fact, a few days ago I was attending the art exhibition Artists Inspired by Music with one of his favorite boots: the model kiki in black by Marc Jacobs, for which he has bet on so many occasions that he has ended up turning it viral, to the point of exhausting them in stores. Leather boots with a 17 centimeter heel that do not go unnoticed.









And it seems the singer’s love of platform boots has inspired another influencer, Charlie D’Amelioone of the tiktokers more important. The 17-year-old girl usually uses her sporty clothes in her videos, but when she has an event, she also opts for Rodrigo’s formula: style her outfit with platform ankle boots that allow you to always be comfortable. The influencer combined them with a long gray skirt and a matching knitted sweater, style oversized.

But if we talk about predilection for platforms, it is billie eilish who cannot be missing from this list. The singer is playing to experiment with her style, in which baggy clothes and sneakers traditionally predominate-she has brought back the craze for the classics Nike Air Jordan-. Perhaps the before and after of this change can be found at the MET Gala, where she appeared in a long Marilyn Monroe dress. When the singer of Bad Guy wants to change the record, substitute the sneakers for sandals or high boots, yes, without ever losing sight of his passion for XXL garments.









During the premiere in London of no time to die, the artist posed with a suit of jacket and trousers in black, with metallic details, by Gucci. And of course, she opted for some matelassé leather sandals also from the Italian firm: one of its most emblematic designs, with the characteristic platform inspired by the 60s and 70s.

In addition to these international icons, Spanish women like Ester Expósito or Aitana have also lately opted for XL-soled shoes. Are we facing the resurgence of this shoe that the 2000s also tried to bring back, but without much success? The fashionable girls of generation Z have it clear: yes, the platforms return to the cabinets.