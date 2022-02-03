Channing Tatum confirms that filming ‘Jupiter Ascending’ was a nightmare

channing tatum has confirmed that working in Jupiter’s fate it was a nightmare. Tatum kicked off her film career in 2006, when he starred opposite Amanda Bynes in She’s the Mancounting big hits like step-up and managing to win over audiences in romantic dramas like dear john and in action comedies like 21 Jump Street. His consecration would come with Magic Mike, that in a few months they will have a third party. In just seven years, Tatum starred in 23 movies. And among them is the science fiction work space opera Jupiter’s fatea film by the Wachowski sisters that became hell for the actor.

A production that was a nightmare and that caught Tatum very tired

The movie starred Mila Kunis as Jupiter Jones and Tatum as ex-space soldier Caine Wise. In the production directed, written and produced by the Wachowski sisters, Wise saves Jones from an assassination attempt and explains his true identity as space royalty. Despite his careful production design and the distribution of it, Jupiter’s fate received its very mixed reviews, although the negative ones predominated, and within days, the film was subject to memes all types. As for the box office, it was a resounding failure.







With a budget of 176 million dollars, the film grossed just 183.9 million worldwide, with uncountable losses. The film experienced a number of delays in its release, pushing it back from its original release date and ultimately sapping audiences’ hopes for it. In an interview with Variety, Tatum reflects on his initial success and admits that filming was a nightmare as he got really tired.

“ “I did four movies in a row with no time off. I didn’t have the energy. The fate of Jupiter was a nightmare from the start”

“I did four movies in a row with no time off. I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be on those last two movies because I didn’t have the energy,” the actor continues. “Jupiter’s fate It was a nightmare from the moment I got involved. It was a term film. Everyone we were kicking ass for seven months, breaking our backs. It was a very tough thing,” he concluded. After a four-year break from acting, Tatum returns to the big screen with Dog, The Lost City of D along with Sandra Bullock -of which you can learn more here- and the named Magic Mike’s Last Dancethe third and last film of Magic Mike.

Will we see him as Gambit from X-Men? After five years of delays, the film was shelved indefinitely by Disney last year, but Tatum says he still wants to play the character in the future. Hope it goes well for you.