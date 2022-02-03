Chanel surprises by revealing its connection with Steven Spielberg

Chanel Terrero has become one of the great musical surprises of this 2022. The artist dazzled during the ‘Benidorm Fest’ with her undoubted talent, her voice and her way of making the stage her own. A 360º artist who has been fighting for a place in the industry for many yearsand that little by little he has seen how his dream has come true.

After winning the ‘Benidorm Fest’, the artist will bring Latin rhythms to ‘Eurovision 2022’ with her ‘SlowMo’converted into the representative of Spain in the European festival, which will take place on May 14 in Turin, Italy.

However, although her rise to fame took place only a month ago, Chanel She has been linked to the world of music, dance and acting all her life.

Dancer from television shows like ‘Your face sounds to me’, actress in musicals like Mamma Mia or The Lion King, as well as series like ‘The secret of the old bridge’, and with an amazing voice reminiscent of great music divas like Beyoncé Ever since she moved to Madrid to start her acting career, she hasn’t stopped pursuing her dream.

A dream that has led him to present himself to a multitude of castings during all these years, having the opportunity to share one of them with one of the best directors of the history of cinema: Steven Spielberg.

During an interview with ‘Europa FM’, Chanel revealed that she had the opportunity to meet Steven Spielberg a few years ago. The artist traveled to New York to appear at the casting of the film ‘West Side Story’, released in 2021, and there he met the renowned directorwho, in addition to thanking her for having traveled so far to participate in the casting, recognized her great talent and asked her not to return to Spain yet, as the artist continued to go through the casting phases of the film.