Chanel only received 4% of the popular jury; Tanxugueiras, 70%

days after the resolution of the benidorm fest, the controversy continues to be the order of the day in social networks, which without remedy are already beginning to assimilate that Chanel will finally be the representative of Spain in Eurovision. During all these days, thousands of comments have been made for and against the festival, mainly from its votes, and the fact is that even today the networks continue to label what was seen at the end of the gala as ‘tongo’ and that ended up giving victory to the Cuban singer.

For this reason, this Wednesday RTVE has wanted to offer in detail all the voting data after having received the minutes of the Benidorm Fest this day, as explained in a press conference Maria Eizaguirre, director of Communication and Participation of RTVE. After publicly defending the development of the Benidorm Fest and announcing that this format is here to stay and will also be held next year, the public channel has read the true numbers of the festival.

Let us remember that the election of the final candidate was carried out through three types of voting, being 50% corresponding to the jury chosen by RTVE (and made up of five people) and the remaining 50% ceded to the public, which in turn would only have 25% for voting by SMS and another 25% for the demographic jury. In this way, the votes of both one and the other were such that:

Votes of the professional jury

Formed by five professionals chosen by RTVE, three national and two international, this jury decided to award 51 points to Chanel, 46 to Rigoberta Bandini, 39 to Blanca Paloma, 30 points to Xeinn and Tanxugueiras, 37 to Rayden, 25 to Varry Brava and 12 points to Gonzalo Hermida. Of these votes, 50% of the vote was broken down, so Chanel was clearly the winner in this one and had a great influence on her final victory.

Demoscopic jury votes

From here is where the controversy comes in again and the ‘tongo’ that social networks point out begins to kick in again. Tanxugueiras was the most voted group by the demographic jury, in such a way that it received 14.59% with 2,758 votes; Chanel followed with 13.88% and 2,624 votes; third Rigoberta Bandini and 13.52% of the votes, that is, 2,555 and 12.66% of the votes for Gonzalo Hermida. In this vote, as we can see, it was where there was more equality.

public votes

However, the biggest critical point of these votes and that is spreading like wildfire on social networks, is being the 25% of the public vote through SMS or phone calls. Here, Tanxugueiras received 70.75% of the votesachieving an overwhelming difference with respect to the next candidate, who in this case was Rigoberta Bandini with 18.08% of the votes, and followed by the final winner, Chanel, who only received 3.97% of the votes.

After offering this data, RTVE has recognized that it has not yet made a decision on changing the percentages of the votes for future editions, although María Eizaguirre herself has indicated that “the jury has acted freely. And that because the vote that the jury has put does not coincide with the opinion poll, it does not mean that it is a ‘tongo’. Opinions must be respected. Surely, in the professional part, there is less emotion than in the citizenship part”.