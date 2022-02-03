César Montes could not travel to the United Arab Emirates after testing positive in PCR

Midtime Editorial

César Montes is in danger of missing the debut of scratched at Club World Cup this Saturday, February 5, after could not travel to the United Arab Emirates after testing positive for coronavirus PCR.

The Puppy played in the triumph of the Mexican National Team against Panama this Wednesday at Aztec stadium after he tested negative for antigens, but the PCR result is still positive, so he could not get on the plane that the Gang hired.

To enter the Arab Emirates it is necessary to have a negative result of coronavirus in a PCR test, so he could not travel with Rogelio Funes Mori, louis romo Y Jesus Gallardowho left after the Tri duel.

mounts another will be made PCR test this Thursday and in case of already being negative I would travel on Friday to Abu Dhabibeside Joel Campbellwho played with Costa Rica the Concacaf qualifiers, but the times would not give them to be against Al-Ahly.

Javier Aguirre He has not been able to count on a full squad this week in Abu Dhabi, so he has not worked on football and hopes that this Friday he will be able to test the starting XI when they arrive Stephen Andrada, Maxi Meza, Stephan Medina and the three from Mexico.

