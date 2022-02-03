Celebrities who miraculously survived cancer – People – Culture

According to experts, the Cancer It is a disease that occurs when cells multiply uncontrollably and spread to the surrounding tissues. It is so serious that annually it takes the lives of 33,100 people, only in Colombia, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

And of course the Famous They are not saved from being part of the large number of people who suffer from it. But, to offer a little hope, we tell you 10 of the artists who have achieved overcome cancer.

Robert DeNiro

Robert de Niro, in the movie ‘Joker’.

Niro he suffered from prostate cancer in the early 2000s.”The cancer is in its early stages, so the doctors treating him expect a full and speedy recovery.“, reported at the time the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.

In different interviews, he has assured that early detection was essential, since it was in the initial stages.

(You can read: Marta Liliana Ruiz: ‘I had to learn to read again, from the vowels’).

Flavia Santos

Brazilian sexologist Flavia dos Santos launches her own brand of sexual products. Photo: Milton Diaz. Archive THE TIME

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, the year during which she underwent two surgeries; the first to remove the tumor-she did not affect the lymph nodes and she was thus able to avoid chemotherapy-and the second for prevention.

In several interviews in which she has spoken about it, the Brazilian has stated that she feels blessed, because the disease changed her life.

Currently, Flavia is one of the celebrities who is part of the Colombian League Against Cancer.

hassam

The famous humorist Gerly Hassam Gómez Parracommonly known as Hassam, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that he explained fills the bones and bone marrow with plasma cells, in 2019.

“Thank God, my job has allowed me to pay for a policy that covers the treatment, but not everyone can.”, he wrote on his Instagram account when he had to go through the harsh therapies against the disease.

Some time later, the comedian announced that he no longer had cancer cells in his marrow thanks to chemotherapy.

(We recommend: Anne Boyer and cancer in a capitalist world).

Sofia Vergara

The Colombian protagonist of ‘modern-family‘ he had to overcome thyroid cancer when he was just 28 years old, in the early 2000s.

This is how he narrated it during the ‘Stand Up To Cancer’, an event of ‘Saturday Night Live’ to collect funds for the fight against this disease.

As he said, when he found out he was very scared and decided to educate himself about it to understand what his body was going through.

“I was lucky to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family (…) I think when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what is important to you‘ were his words.

Hugh Jackman

The protagonist of great ‘blockbusters’ such as the saga of ‘X men’ and the musical ‘The Greatest Showman‘ He was treated in 2017 for skin cancer.

In an interview on the ‘ABC’ news network, in 2015, he narrated that he believes that his condition was caused by his lack of care during youth, since as a child he went outside without sunscreen.

In mid-2021, a biopsy was done, which yielded inconclusive results, and he recommended his followers to take care of their skin: “Get skin checks frequently, don’t think it won’t happen to you and use sunscreen (. ..) If they see that Wolverine is wearing sunscreen, you should wear it too. If with this I get just one person to see a dermatologist, I’m already happy“.

(Also read: Pelé, hospitalized again: cancer would have spread).

Olivia Newton-John

The remembered co-star of the emblematic film ‘Grease’, overcame breast cancer three times.

The actress suffered from the condition for the first time in 1992 – during a time when she alternated acting with singing – and, through therapies, managed to control the disease.

In 2013, 21 years later, the hidden evil resurfaced and, although she managed to control it again, a new diagnosis completely demotivated her in 2018.

In an interview with ‘The Guardian’, she assured that she learned to live with the disease and to appreciate life and the beautiful things that surround her more.

“I don’t know who I would be right now without cancer. I see my life as a journey and the disease gave me a purpose, a way of doing things and taught me a lot about compassion‘ were his words.

Kristina Lilley

The renowned Colombian soap opera villain Kristina Lilley, who was part of productions such as ‘Passion of Hawks‘ and ‘Chepe Fortuna’, is one of the most recognized celebrities who survived cancer.

Kristina Lilley, the ‘bad’ par excellence of Colombian soap operas. Photo: Weather Archive / Instagram

On two occasions, this disease touched his life. In 2010 she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and three years later, in 2013, she had breast cancer. Ella Lilley had to have surgery – doctors had to remove her cervix and uterus – and then she received radiotherapy.

(You may be interested in: ‘Rebelde’: the actress will have part of a finger amputated due to cancer).

