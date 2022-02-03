Celebrities who had embarrassing moments with their wardrobe
Never walk down the red carpet without a pair of safety pins. Or without a George Clooney.
Here are 15 extremely clever ways celebrities faced wardrobe mistakes:
one.
Ten minutes into her Bonnaroo performance in 2019, Cardi B’s rhinestone jumpsuit split in the back, so she ran backstage and returned in a hotel gown.
two.
Before Gigi Hadid stepped out on the runway at the Marc Jacobs 2020 NYFW show, her heels broke, causing her to tiptoe down the runway.
3.
During a costume change midway through her performance at the 2005 Academy Awards, Beyoncé lost a shoe inside her dress, so she balanced on a heel and stood on tiptoe with her bare foot.
Four.
During his performance in Saturday night LiveLil Nas X ripped the front of his pants, so he kept his hand over the opening for the rest of the song.
5.
While Elisabetta Canalis was getting her hair done for the 2010 Oscars, the zipper on her dress broke, so then-boyfriend George Clooney stepped in to sew it up on the spot.
6.
At the 1998 Oscars, Minnie Driver’s dress began to slip, so she quickly pulled the faux-fur stole she wore over her shoulders.
7.
At the 2020 Oscars, Beanie Feldstein’s halter dress brooch broke 18 seconds before she was due to present an award, so she quickly found someone who had insurance.
8.
Minutes before Priyanka Chopra was due to hit the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the zipper on her vintage dress broke, so she had her team sew the dress for her on the five-minute drive. to the place of celebration.
9.
At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Mandy Moore’s dress strap broke while hugging Sophia Bush, who ran to get a seamstress to repair it during the next ad break.
10.
When Miley Cyrus dropped her sparkly bra in the middle of her New Year’s Eve special, she turned around, dropped it, sang her way off stage, and then came back with a jacket instead of her bra.
eleven.
Kylie Jenner’s dress ripped while she was putting it on just before the 2018 Met Gala, so she asked her team to quickly add a zipper.
12.
When Zendaya needed to adjust her dress at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Homeher boyfriend/co-star Tom Holland stepped in front of her to shield her from the cameras.
13.
Hayden Panettiere fell down the stairs at the 2014 Met Gala, so she hiked her skirt up the rest of the way, then yelled “Hallelujah! I made it up the stairs!” once she reached the bottom step.
14.
At the European premiere of TarzanMargot Robbie enlisted the help of her co-star Alexander Skarsgård to fix the back of her dress.
fifteen.
A block from the 2014 Met Gala, Anne Hathaway sneezed and accidentally split her dress, so with designer Francisco Costa, she stopped at a hotel and found a seamstress to sew it back together.
This post was translated from English.