CAR-T Cell Therapy Achieves 10-Year Remission of Leukemia

(CNN) — Two people with leukemia achieved remission for more than a decade after receiving an infusion of CAR-T cells, laboratory-modified immune cells, according to a new study. The results suggest this approach could be a long-term therapy for leukemia, with some researchers describing it as a possible cure.



Therapy with chimeric antigen receptors, or CAR-T cells, could be a “curative regimen” for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the researchers, who announced their findings in a briefing this week. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia accounts for about a quarter of new leukemia cases.

The new paper describes “a 10-year follow-up of the first patients we treated with CAR-T cells, T cells modified with chimeric antigen receptors,” which is the “first cell therapy done with the patient’s own immune system,” he said. at the briefing Dr. Carl June, a cancer immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania and one of the study’s authors.

Based on the study results, “we can now conclude that CAR-T cells can actually cure leukemia patients,” June said.

CAR-T cells are an immunotherapy treatment designed to treat leukemia by harnessing the body’s own immune system to attack the cancer. The therapy sends the patient’s immune cells to a laboratory to be genetically modified by a virus and given the ability to recognize and eliminate the origin of the cancer.

sustained remission

The new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, describes two distinct phases that the patients went through. They had an initial phase represented by CD8+ or CD4-CD8 CAR-T cells expressing a marker called Helios and then a switch to a long-term remission phase dominated by the CD4+ CAR-T cell population.

“CAR-T cells remained detectable more than 10 years after infusion, with sustained remission in both patients,” the researchers wrote.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts studied long-lived T cells in the two people with leukemia who were in complete remission in 2010 after the cells were infused as part of a phase 1 clinical trial. Both remain in remission more than 10 years after infusion, the researchers noted.

Study author and oncologist Dr. David Porter noted that this type of immunotherapy can have serious side effects, though he said these therapies have become safer over the years and are given to hundreds or thousands of people a year.

One of the side effects is tumor lysis syndrome, “a phenomenon in which a large number of cancer cells are killed at the same time and they spill their contents into the blood, which can make people seriously ill”, He said. Tumor lysis syndrome can cause electrolyte abnormalities and kidney damage.

Another side effect is cytokine release syndrome, which causes a severe flu-like syndrome with very high fevers, nausea, vomiting, and muscle and joint pain.

“It can progress to very dangerous blood pressure, trouble breathing with fluid leaking into the lungs,” Porter said.

The third major side effect is neurological toxicity, which causes difficulty speaking or thinking clearly. In some situations, people can slip into a coma or develop seizures, according to Porter, but most cases resolve on their own.

A “deeper understanding”

For the new research, June hired Dr. Joseph Melenhorst to set up a lab to study people who had been treated with CAR-T cells.

“We’ve actually built a pathway and a deeper understanding of the biology of the cells that were infused,” Melenhorst of the University of Pennsylvania, an author of the new paper, said at Tuesday’s briefing. “We were able to isolate and analyze the cells with new technologies, and this has allowed us to understand very well some of the mechanisms of tumor persistence and response in both subjects.”

Doug Olson was one of the patients studied over a decade. He was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) when he was 49 years old.

“As scary as it was to find out I had cancer, I didn’t really need much treatment for about six years,” Olson said at the briefing.

Then “chemo put me in remission for another five years, and then things started going downhill pretty quickly, and by 2010, about 50% of my bone marrow had CLL,” Olson said, referring to leukemia chronic lymphocytic cancer, a type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells of the bone marrow.

Olson said he received his first CAR-T cell infusion in September 2010 and was very ill shortly afterward and hospitalized for about three days; the following week, his oncologist told him that no cancer cells had been detected in his body.

“In 2010 we didn’t think it was going to be a curative therapy at all,” June said.

“But the reason I now think we can say this is a cure for Doug, from a scientific standpoint is, I mean, these are the most mature, oldest available results reported in the scientific literature, since which were the first treaties,” he said. “So at this point, 10 years later, we can’t find any leukemia cells, and again, we still have the CAR-T cells that are on patrol and keeping watch for residual leukemia.”