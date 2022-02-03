Camila Cabello’s clues about the collaboration of Shawn Mendes and Camilo | Music

Irais M.

Apparently, the singers have been planning their next song together for several weeks.

the news of the collaboration between Camilo and Shawn Mendes is recent, but the friendship between the two singers is not something so new, according to Camila Cabello. At the beginning of June, Shawn Mendes’s girlfriend shared on her Instagram account the photo of a meeting they both had with Camilo, Evaluna Montaner and other friends.

The clue we didn’t see

“Big vibes”, published the interpreter of “Havana” from Miami, Florida. At that time we still did not know that the singers had something up their sleeves, but we did we had seen Shawn Mendes practice his Spanish in some interviews.

At the end of June, Just Jared released some photos confirming that the two couples — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, plus Evaluna Montaner and her husband Camilo — had had a double date in West Hollywood, California, so we were preparing for the best.

Camilo finally confirms his collaboration with Shawn Mendes

It was not until this weekend that Camilo posted a video on his Instagram account in which he appears partying with Shawn Mendes. “KESI REMIX! Camilo & Shawn Mendes Soon! I love you brother!”, the Colombian published along with a video in which the Canadian sings in Spanish.

Thanks to this, we could ensure that the collaboration with Camilo will represent Shawn Mendes’ entry into Spanish-speaking music. Mendes is expected to release several songs in Spanish and even collaborate on his girlfriend Camila Cabello’s next material.

The original version of “KESI” is part of My hands, Camilo’s album, and we have no doubt that with the participation of Shawn Mendes its success will be further enhanced.